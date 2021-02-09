Ted Sundquist wants to make the lives of NFL general managers easier.
The former Broncos GM from 2003 to 2007, knows all too well how hard it is to work in an NFL front office. That's why he created QBSIM.
"Necessity is the mother of invention," Sundquist said. "And this is an invention that I believe will change the game of football."
QBSIM is a virtual reality simulator to help quarterbacks — and nearly all football players — train without taking a hit, essentially giving players live, game-speed reps to fine tune their skills without having to be on a football field. And it's quickly gaining the attention of high school recruits, colleges like Alabama and even the NFL, including the Broncos.
Sundquist has put together a team of software engineers and former NFL players to help design the program and is backed by several of his former players in Denver, including quarterback Jake Plummer and safety Nick Ferguson. Those who have developed the system or have actually put on the headset and played it themselves, believe it could revolutionary.
"I think we can train sixth-, seventh-, eighth-graders. We can refine high schoolers," said Craig Ochs, a former NFL quarterback and one of QBSIMS' advisers. "I totally believe that it can also help the best of the best. I think guys like Mahomes and Brady, the reason they're great is they're never satisfied, they're always pushing their game to new levels. And I think we can be part of that equation for them too."
The idea first originated when Sundquist began brainstorming how he could make the job of an NFL GM easier. He knew one of the biggest issues was younger quarterbacks not getting enough reps before being thrown into the fire that is the NFL.
He thought back to his time at the Air Force Academy and how pilots had simulations to prepare for the real thing. He wanted to create something similar for NFL quarterbacks.
"Everything is about winning on Sunday and getting the starter ready," Sundquist explained. "And there's a young guy sitting there and he hasn't had any meaningful reps since about Week 4 of the preseason, when none of the starters were playing. But you get to Week 13 and down goes your starter in the third quarter with a broken leg and here's this backup that hasn't had any meaningful reps. It's usually a sink or swim scenario. Either you go in and you're nine out of 10 and you throw three touchdowns or, what you would see a lot of times and probably more than the first one was, he goes in and he throws two or three interceptions.
"And that was frustrating as a personnel guy. So I'm thinking, what can I do to try to help this young player along in that developmental phase?"
Sundquist and Ochs used Drew Lock, the Broncos' starting quarterback, as an example of a young quarterback who could use this type of system to help read defenses and work on his own during the season. Coaches view QBSIM as a way to eliminate team periods in practice, which can reduce injuries, while league executives are viewing it as a tool that can be used at events like the combine to better evaluate players.
"With this system, you can put a quarterback in there and you can stress them with decision making, you can stress them with looks and of course, you're not putting them in harm's way," said Ochs, who played for the Chargers in 2005. "I was on camp in San Diego and I had Drew Brees and Philip Rivers on the roster with me — you can imagine how many reps I got. There are so many young guys out of the league who I believe are talented enough to play in the league, but they just don't get the opportunity. And I think this system is going to allow executives, like Ted's position to be able to evaluate guys better."
The unique part of the system is that one can pull up any NFL or college defense's playbook, thanks to a recent partnership with Pro Football Focus, who collects each team's data. So if a team wants to put an incoming rookie through a test, it can pull up its own offensive playbook and have the quarterback go up against their divisional rival's defense.
Or, in the Broncos' case this past season, if no quarterbacks are available due to COVID-19, maybe the practice squad wide receiver can get a few extra reps before the game.
"The beauty of the system is it's applicable to any young man, teaching him proper mechanics, teaching them how to properly throw different routes, begin to introduce coverages," Ochs said. "Football is not like basketball where you can just go to a gym and and shoot for six hours a day. Football usually you got to get some buddies together and play your pickup game so to speak. Well, this just kind of makes it a basketball system from the standpoint you know, if you have access to it, I would have lived in something like this growing up. You wouldn't be able to get me out of it."
The program even allows you to change a specific player's attributes. For example, if the Broncos are preparing to face the Los Angeles Rams and star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Ramsey has an ankle sprain, you can decrease Ramsey's speed to what it might be due to his injury.
It's details like this that have coaches at all levels nationwide interested. Former NFL coach and now UCLA coach Chip Kelly was one of the first to have his university purchase a QBSIM system. And just last year, Nick Saban and Alabama spoke to Sundquist about having their own, after quarterback Mac Jones spent an hour in it. Now, according to Sundquist, the Broncos and other NFL teams are starting to ask about the product.
What's really got the league's attention is the ability to possibly reduce concussions during practice.
"I initially set out to to create something that NFL teams would have to be able to develop young quarterbacks," Sundquist said. "But as we've moved through with the development process of this product and the company over the last four years — literally we are looking to change the game. The game is under fire with concussions, CTE. There are other ways to train that will keep that repetitive, you know, knocking of heads over to the side.
"It's to make the game safer, it's to make evaluations better and it's to give proper feedback."
Currently, the QBSIM system can be found in several cities across the country, including the College Football Hall of Fame where fans can give it a try. Sundquist and his team are based out of Colorado Springs, where several youth players go and train.
Their hope is that QBSIM becomes a tool every NFL team has in its facility. They've started making it compatible for nearly every position, too. Coaches and players have suggested having more defensive functions for linebackers and safeties to read offenses. You're able to put yourself in the helmet of nearly every position on the field.
They admit there are some kinks to work out and the simulator is expensive — approximately $3,000 per month for the base product and up to $25,000 for the all the bells and whistles when fully finished.
But they believe, in coming years, their system is going to be a necessity for college and NFL.
"The reality of college football and ultimately the NFL is once enough schools or enough franchises are using it, and there's that proof, there's that revelation that you're seeing these dramatic improvements within the system, which we know will occur," Ochs said, "we anticipate there's going to come a point where there will be a wait list to get the system because it's going to go from a novelty to a must have. And I think it will go fairly quickly."