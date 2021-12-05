The Broncos could have walked out of Arrowhead Stadium in first place in the AFC West.
Instead, they fell to 6-6 and the Chiefs took over the top spot in the division. If the playoffs started tomorrow, the Broncos would be on the outside looking in. But luckily for them, they are still in contention and still have time to break in.
The Broncos have three divisional games remaining — against the Raiders, Chargers and Chiefs again — and two others against the Lions and Bengals.
Here's what the AFC playoff picture currently looks like:
In the playoffs:
1. New England Patriots, 8-4 (AFC East)
2. Tennessee Titans, 8-4 (AFC South)
3. Baltimore Ravens, 8-4 (AFC North)
4. Kansas City Chiefs, 8-4 (AFC West)
5. Buffalo Bills, 7-4 (First wild card)
6. Los Angeles Chargers, 7-5 (Second wild card)
7. Cincinnati Bengals, 7-5 (Third wild card)
In the hunt:
8. Pittsburgh Steelers, 6-5-1
9. Indianapolis Colts, 7-6
10. Las Vegas Raiders, 6-6
11. Cleveland Browns, 6-6
12. Denver Broncos, 6-6
13. Miami Dolphins, 6-7