On first down from the Carolina 49-yard line leading 25-20 with 4:02 remaining, Broncos coach Vic Fangio and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur showed more confidence in Drew Lock than they have all year. And the 24-year-old delivered.
Lock took the shotgun snap, faked a handoff to Melvin Gordon, took a two-step drop, went through his reads and found KJ Hamler behind the defense for a 49-yard touchdown pass — his fourth of the day.
"It was an awesome call," Lock said after the game. "Great call by coach Shurmur and great execution by the guys up front blocking that. They obviously brought pressure and a great job by KJ to finish it."
That touchdown would seal the Broncos' 32-27 win over the host Panthers and was the final flourish on arguably the best game of Lock's career.
"It was just me coming in and doing my job, knowing that if I just play the game and let it come to me, then those big ones will come," Lock said. "I think it's just me starting to feel things and seeing it and knowing where to get the ball when it's just not perfect."
Lock finished Sunday 21 of 27 for 280 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. His four touchdown passes were a career high and so was his 149.5 passer rating.
Lock and the Broncos (5-8) were able to move the ball at will against the Panthers (4-9) in stretches, totaling 365 yards of offense despite missing starting left tackle Garett Bolles, right guard Graham Glasgow and right tackle Demar Dotson. Still, Gordon was able to muster 68 yards on the ground while Hamler led them through the air with 86 yards on only two receptions, but both were for touchdowns.
"We can do that every week," Hamler said "Drew had a heck of a game today. ... I think he was on point today. He was doing his thing."
Lock, in many ways, was the quarterback Broncos Country has been waiting for him to be. He didn't force passes, checking down to his running backs and tight ends who picked up small gains, but kept the Broncos ahead of the sticks.
He took what the defense gave him, staying patient early in the game and letting rip late when the Panthers became vulnerable, finding eight receivers and leading the offense to five plays of more than 30 yards. He connected with tight end Nick Vannett for a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter, wide receiver Tim Patrick for a 2-yard touchdown in the third, Hamler for a 37-yard touchdown in the third and Hamler for the 49-yarder in the fourth.
"He did a tremendous job today. It was so fun watching him and I'm really excited for the future he's going to have," said tight end Troy Fumagalli, who had four receptions for 53 yards. "I think he did a better job not only this week, but just evolving as a QB, understanding that when the big shots aren't there checking it down, getting 4 or 5, staying on top of the chains — that ends up opening up the big play."
Lock credited his coaches and teammates for his play, saying they've kept his confidence up over the last few weeks. He specifically pointed out backup quarterback Brett Rypien, who is sometimes brutally honest with Lock and his performance, as well as President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway, who has become one of Lock's most-trusted advisers.
"(Elway's) preached to me just doing your job and not trying to force anything," Lock said of Elway, who was once known for always wanting to go for the big play. "Once you force it, those are the ones you want back. And it sucks because the ones you end up forcing are in games you want really, really bad. You want to win so badly you end up doing some things out of character and it's all about being calm and focused in those games."
In a season that has Lock fighting to be the future quarterback of the franchise, he may have taken his biggest step.
Sure, it was against the 4-9 Panthers. But nonetheless, Lock showed maturity and growth when nearly everyone outside the organization has questioned his abilities and leadership.
Now, with only three games left and almost no chance of making the playoffs, Lock needs to show consistency. And in two of those three games — against the Bills and Raiders — he'll have an opportunity to show he can do it against winning teams.
Whether or not Lock and the Broncos win those three games likely won't matter. What will matter, and what will probably determine the future of the organization, is if Lock can build on this momentum.
And right now, his confidence has never been higher.
"Mental state is a tough thing to fight," Lock said. "I just appreciate everyone and all the work that's been put into me and everyone going to bat for me this week."