Halfway through the first quarter of the Broncos' preseason game Saturday in Seattle, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb did what he knows best.
Chubb sacked Seahawks quarterback Alex McGough, something he hasn't done since Nov. 29, 2020 — Week 12 of last season.
"I kind of saw that it was a play-action run and I wanted to come inside real quick and I kind of stumbled at first and I saw him holding the ball so I went and kept fighting and fighting and got there," Chubb said. "It felt good just because like I said, going through the surgery and the stuff this offseason, just to get back into that full form, it just feels good to get my hands around the quarterback and start the streak off."
In only 10 snaps Saturday, Chubb proved he's more than ready for the season, after injuring his ankle last year and missing the last two games of the season. Chubb spent most of the offseason as a limited participant in practices, until two weeks ago when he began taking part in team periods during training camp.
And over the past week, he's looked like his prior self, returning to Pro Bowl-caliber form.
"I think Bradley’s made a move here in the last seven to 10 days," coach Vic Fangio said, "and I think he’s confident and ready to go."
Last season was one of Chubb's best despite missing time at the end of the year. He totaled 42 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, earning his first Pro Bowl selection and recently being named the NFL's 40th best player, according to NFL Network's Top 100, which is voted on by players. Many within the organization believe Chubb can exceed those numbers this season, including his counterpart, Von Miller.
“He’s a beast. He’s continued to take steps. He’s continued to get better and better and better. It’s scary to even think about," Miller said. "He picks up on everything. He’s jumping the snap count at 275 pounds — he’s jumping the snap count. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s fast and he’s tough. He’s able to fight through injury. That’s my right-hand man. I’m excited to play with him. I have to get there a couple seconds faster to get to these sacks because he’s going to be on them for sure.”
Chubb has high expectations in 2021 and is a real candidate to be the NFL's sack leader if he stays healthy — last year's was Steelers' OLB T.J. Watt who had 15. He's also considered one of the Broncos' top priorities this season in terms of signing him to a long-term extension, with GM George Paton calling him "one of our guys."
But for now, Chubb likely won't see the playing field again until the season opener Sept. 12 at the Giants. Because if Saturday was any indication of the type of season Chubb is poised to have, a monster year could be in store for him and the Broncos' pass rush.
"I feel like I just got a little more confident in my ankle and everything that I had going on this offseason," Chubb said. "Kind of got out of my head and just started playing football. I feel like that helped me out a lot. Just have to keep going forward and keep improving each week. I know this is my fourth year, but I still have things that I need to improve on. That’s my main focus is to just do that now."