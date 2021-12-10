Obit Thomas Football

FILE - Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas reacts after making a catch during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the New York Giants on Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver. Thomas, who eared five straight Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Broncos, has died at the age of 33. Thomas was found dead in his suburban Atlanta home Thursday night, Dec. 9, 2021, said Officer Tim Lupo, public information officer for the police department in Roswell, Ga. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

 Jack Dempsey

Broncos' country woke up heartbroken on Friday morning, still mourning the news of the passing of Demaryius Thomas.

Thomas, a former wide receiver and Super Bowl 50 Champion, died at the age of 33 in his Georgia home on Thursday night. Preliminary information indicates that it was from a medical issue. 

Thomas played 11 seasons in the NFL, nine of which were in Denver. His former teammates, opponents and fans paid tributes to the Broncos' great on social media. 

