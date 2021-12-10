Broncos' country woke up heartbroken on Friday morning, still mourning the news of the passing of Demaryius Thomas.
Thomas, a former wide receiver and Super Bowl 50 Champion, died at the age of 33 in his Georgia home on Thursday night. Preliminary information indicates that it was from a medical issue.
Thomas played 11 seasons in the NFL, nine of which were in Denver. His former teammates, opponents and fans paid tributes to the Broncos' great on social media.
I learned so much from this man…one of the most powerful & graceful & smooth athletes I’ve ever been around…and then he was funny & smart & awesome to be around too…I am in tears…I love ya, DT! 🙏💔😢 pic.twitter.com/KXrlucJAQ4— JoelDreessen (@JoelDreessen) December 10, 2021
My brothers forever ❤️❤️❤️💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/GPPlt7P8CA— kwebb (@kayvonwebster) December 10, 2021
Woke up and saw the really devastating news about my teammate and friend, Demaryius Thomas. So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability… but I’ll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life. pic.twitter.com/gNVzmJ503X— Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) December 10, 2021
This is who my friend was. Always Smiling. I love you DT #RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/jL9jI0Qe93— Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) December 10, 2021
Heartbroken. #RIP Young Legend.DeMaryius Thomas 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #88 pic.twitter.com/JRT99jUwlx— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 10, 2021
DT sat with my son son the entire plane ride home from Super Bowl, held him on his lap on Bus, carried him and hoisted him on fire truck during the parade and celebrated with him as if his own kid. I hope my son remembers 88. pic.twitter.com/tpByZZaklo— Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) December 10, 2021
Love forever bro 🕊 pic.twitter.com/eUQDBR8WP5— Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) December 10, 2021
I'm so sad.. I'm heartbroken. I'm at a total loss . I'm sick.... I'm crying I'm just.... I don't know .The Azzanni family will always love you DT. I'm blessed to have known you. RIP #88 pic.twitter.com/UOmCQK8QR5— Zach Azzanni COACH Z (@CoachZBroncos) December 10, 2021
RIP #DemaryiusThomas. My heart is hurting right now. We'll never forget you my brother.— Steve Atwater (@SteveAtwater27) December 10, 2021
I’m heartbroken. I love you DT 💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/836xRELmE8— Owen Daniels (@owendaniels) December 10, 2021
Ain’t no way man. I’m heartbroken— Garett Bolles (@gbolles72) December 10, 2021
I cant believe this is real. I love you so much big brother. Give Pops a hug for me pic.twitter.com/0qbMgHhEe9— Jedi Master Mario (@MileHighMario) December 10, 2021
Im so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demariyus Thomas. We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source of light as always. 🙏 RIP pic.twitter.com/o3hvQN0cRz— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 10, 2021
“He was full of personality... a great dude, great teammate, [and] loved his family."The entire NFL family sends their condolences to all those who loved and knew Demaryius Thomas. pic.twitter.com/cusA8nWfe1— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 10, 2021
For Christmas in 2014, "Santa" gave both my boys No. 88 jerseys - and they would not take them off.Produced some of my absolute favorite pictures of them. And now that's just a little more special.#RIP88 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/EJuJYQFvLB— Doctor of Words (and tights) (@docllv) December 10, 2021
i am not okay. i hope your entrance to heaven went something like this🥺 #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/4ZwRGbOFTb— Oliviaa🍍 (@oliviajeann_) December 10, 2021