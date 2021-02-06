John Lynch, who played four seasons with the Broncos (2004-07), has been elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a part of the 2021 class, it was announced Saturday night during the NFL Honors show. Lynch joins former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning as well as Charles Woodson, Tom Flores, Calvin Johnson, Drew Pearson, Alan Faneca and Bill Nunn in this year's class.
"I just wanted to thank everybody in Denver, the Denver Broncos, everybody in Broncos Country for four wonderful years in Denver as a Bronco and then we ended up living there for 11 years and raising our family there," Lynch told the Broncos. "So thankful to everybody in Denver who supported us, who supported the John Lynch Foundation and everything we tried to do — but most of all just cheered us on and had our backs. We appreciate you. It's so special for the Broncos, Mr. Bowlen, Steve Atwater, Champ (Bailey), myself now — and I've got a pretty good idea Peyton Manning's going to be coming into the class with me. The Broncos are finally getting their due to go along with guys like John Elway and many more to come.
"Thank you, Broncos Country. Appreciate it, love you all and thank you for everything."
“Are you serious?”The knock @JohnLynch49ers has been waiting a lifetime for.📺: #NFLHonors on CBS pic.twitter.com/JwWgIuF5fc— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 7, 2021
Lynch was an eight-time finalist to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, after his 15-year career as a safety in the NFL and his time as the current general manager of the San Francisco 49ers. Lynch began his career in Tampa Bay, when the Buccaneers drafted him in the third round out of Stanford in the 1993 draft.
Lynch spent the first 11 years of his NFL career in Tampa Bay, helping it to five winning seasons and a 48-21 win over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII in 2002-03. Following the 2003-04 season, Lynch was released by the Buccaneers and signed by the Broncos on a three-year, $9 million contract.
In Denver, Lynch started 59 games at safety for the Broncos, totaling 304 tackles, 26 pass breakups, seven sacks and three interceptions. Lynch helped the Broncos to the 2005 AFC Championship where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champions Pittsburgh Steelers. That would be the furthest Lynch and the Broncos would go in his four seasons in Denver.
Lynch retired from football in November 2008, after being cut by the New England Patriots before the season. He finished his NFL career with 1,059 tackles, 68 pass breakups, 13 sacks and 26 interceptions. He was a nine-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first-team All-Pro in 1999 and 2000.
"He was so much more than a four-time Pro Bowler with the Broncos, bringing tremendous leadership and presence to our team while solidifying his place among the greatest safeties in NFL history," Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis said. "Even after his decorated career with the Bucs, John still had such a desire to be the best. What we accomplished in 2005 — going 13-3 and hosting the AFC Championship game — would not have been possible without one of the best seasons of John's career. We congratulate him on his long-awaited election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame."
In 2016, he was inducted into the Broncos' Ring of Fame. And in 2017, he was named the 49ers GM, after serving as an analyst for Fox Sports. He was named the Pro Football Writers Association NFL Executive of the Year in 2019, leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in his third season.
Lynch will officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame the week of Aug. 5-9 in Canton, Ohio. He and Manning are the 13th and 14th Broncos to be inducted.