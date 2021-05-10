Tim Tebow is making a comeback to the NFL and may soon be facing his former team, the Denver Broncos.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tebow, who started his career in Denver, is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where his college coach, Urban Meyer, is now in charge. Tebow won't be playing quarterback for the Jaguars as he did for the Broncos. He's moved to tight end, after being out of the league since 2012.

At 33 years old, Tebow has only played three seasons in the NFL — two with the Broncos, one with the New York Jets. He was drafted by the Broncos 25th overall in the 2010 draft. In his two seasons in Denver, Tebow threw for 2,383 yards and 29 touchdowns.

His most productive season came in 2011 when he started 11 games for the Broncos and helped them to the AFC Wildcard where he threw a game-winning 80-yard touchdown pass to beat the Steelers in overtime. He and Peyton Manning are the only Broncos quarterbacks to win playoff games over the last decade. The Broncos and Jaguars are set to play sometime next season, with the official schedule set for release Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Tebow was widely criticized as a quarterback due to inaccuracy throwing the ball — he had a 47.9 completion percentage — and his reluctance to change positions.

Now, after a short attempt at playing major league baseball with the New York Mets, Tebow has decided to return to football. And what better place to start than with Meyer, who helped Tebow to a Heisman Trophy (2007) and two national championships (2006, 2008) at Florida.