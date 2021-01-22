Former Bronco tackle and two-time Super Bowl champion Tony Jones has died at age 54, the Broncos said Friday.
We’re saddened to hear of the passing of former Broncos OL & two-time Super Bowl champion Tony “T-Bone” Jones.📰 » https://t.co/MQ62VLYByu pic.twitter.com/GZIB5Bs12T— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 22, 2021
The news was first delivered by former Broncos wide receiver Rod Smith on Instagram.
"We lost a great man," Smith's post read.
"We love and miss you Bone. One of the Broncos all time best tackles. Greatest dresser of all time!"
Jones played four seasons at tackle (1997-2000) for the Broncos during his 13-year NFL career, starting all 60 games he played in Denver. He helped the Broncos win Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII. Fans voted him on to the Broncos Top 100 team in 2019.
Jones will not only be remembered as a key piece in the Broncos' first two Super Bowl wins, but a beloved teammate.
"He was an amazing guy, a heck of a nice guy," one of Jones' former teammates and NFL Hall of Famer Steve Atwater said in a statement. "Great football player — mean, nasty. That's the kind of guy that you want to go to war with if you're going to war... I always remember how nice of a guy he was, how great he was with his kids. A good guy, man."