Former Denver Broncos star Von Miller will be in Colorado Springs this weekend to host the first Cheyenne Mountain Charity Golf Tournament.

Events kick off Sunday morning at the Country Club of Colorado with lunch, the tournament and a silent auction for event ticket holders. Golfers will get a photo opportunity with Miller on the course. Proceeds from the event will go to Von's Vision Foundation.

Miller was a linebacker for the Broncos for 10 years until last season, when he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams. Miller is now an outside linebacker for the Buffalo Bills.

Miller founded Von's Vision with a mission to provide eye care and eyewear to thousands of low-income students who have never been to an eye doctor due to financial constraints.

The Cheyenne Mountain Charity Golf Tournament is scheduled 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sunday.

