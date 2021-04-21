Another member of the Broncos' historic "No Fly Zone" has announced his retirement. This time it's safety T.J. Ward.
Ward, who played three seasons in Denver (2014-'16), announced his official retirement from football Wednesday morning, after having not played in the NFL since 2017. He was one of the five members of the "No Fly Zone" with Aqib Talib, Chris Harris Jr., Darian Stewart and Bradley Roby.
He most notably helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50, in which he recorded seven tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery. In his three years with the Broncos, he totaled 222 tackles, five forced fumbles and three interceptions.
"Second round draft pick, all-rookie team, all-pro, pro bowler and Super Bowl 50 champion. The journey has been amazing," Ward said in a statement. "Thank you to the Denver Broncos for an amazing three years. It was a pleasure playing for such an amazing organization! Winning the Lombardi Trophy was the highlight of my career. No Fly!"
Ward joins Talib and Stewart as members of the "No Fly Zone" — the Broncos' last great secondary — who have now retired from football.