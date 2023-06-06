Former Broncos running back Lance Ball was arrested in Highlands Ranch on Monday and charged with domestic violence, assault in the second degree and criminal mischief.

(tncms-inline)1666142094287831041[0](/tncms-inline)

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence near Venneford Ranch Road and South University Boulevard and allege that Ball strangled and assaulted a victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Ball, 37, played in the NFL from 2008-12, including 2009-12 with the Broncos.

He was on the practice squad in 2009 and then played in 41 games from 2010-12, rushing for 718 yards and two touchdowns in a reserve role.