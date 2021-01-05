Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and safety John Lynch were named first-ballot finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday, joining 13 other NFL greats who will be considered as a part of the 2021 class.
Manning is a first-time finalist, as this is his first year of eligibility, while Lynch is an eight-time finalist. Both spent four years in Denver.
No doubt about it.⁰Peyton Manning is a first-ballot finalist for the @ProFootballHOF Class of 2021! pic.twitter.com/l4wXCw8dQd— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 5, 2021
One step closer.Congrats to #BroncosROF S John Lynch on being named a @ProFootballHOF finalist! pic.twitter.com/03yhnokEEw— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 5, 2021
Manning is the least surprising of all 15 finalists. It's expected he will highlight the 2021 class.
After signing with the Broncos in 2012, Manning helped Denver win Super Bowl 50 in 2015 and retired soon after the victory. Manning threw for 17,112 yards and 140 touchdowns with the Broncos, winning the 2013 NFL MVP. Manning also played 13 years in Indianapolis, winning Super Bowl XLI in 2007. He was a 14-time Pro Bowler, finishing third all time in passing yards (71,940) and touchdowns (539).
Similar to Manning, Lynch played his final four seasons for the Broncos from 2004 to 2007. He totaled 271 tackles, nine forced fumbles and three interceptions in those three seasons. He spent his first 11 years in the NFL in Tampa Bay, helping the Buccaneers win Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003. He finished his career as a nine-time Pro Bowler, with 1,059 tackles and 26 interceptions.
Other finalists are: Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson, Jared Allen, Reggie Wayne, Torry Holt, Leroy Butler, Ronde Barber, Richard Seymour, Zach Thomas, Clay Matthews Jr., Alan Faneca, Tony Boselli and Sam Mills.