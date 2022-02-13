DENVER — Von Miller is a Super Bowl champion again.
The outside linebacker, who was traded by the Broncos mid-season, played a huge role in the Rams' 23-20 victory over the Bengals Sunday, totaling two sacks and two tackles for loss. His two sacks ties him with Charles Haley for career sacks in the Super Bowl with 4.5. Miller had 2.5 sacks in Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos.
Miller was traded from the Broncos to the Rams on Nov. 1 for a second and third round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. In his first seven games of the 2021-22 season with the Broncos, Miller totaled 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and 19 tackles. In his 12 games with the Rams, including the playoffs, he totaled seven sacks, 16 tackles for loss and 43 tackles.
Miller spent his first 10 and a half years of his career in Denver, helping them win Super Bowl 50 in 2015-16, where he was named Super Bowl MVP. Miller, 32, will be a free agent this off-season and could possibly return to the Broncos if he so chooses.
"It’ll always be love. I’ll always have orange and blue in my blood," Miller said Monday ahead of the Super Bowl. "I did so much with the Denver Broncos. So many of my close brothers still play for the team and I watched these guys grow up and I watched these guys develop. I played with guys before them, spent eight years and nine years and seven years with all those other guys. I got to see Peyton Manning — and John Elway was my boss. Just so many great things about Denver, man. To still have the support from the city is amazing."