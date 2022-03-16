DENVER — Former Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller has found a new home, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He's heading to Buffalo.
The Bills have signed Miller to a six-year, $120 million deal, per Rapoport. Miller was traded from the Broncos to the Rams midseason in 2021 and many expected the star pass rusher to either stay with the Rams or return to the Broncos this offseason as a free agent. But despite hinting at a possible Broncos reunion on social media and almost reaching a deal in recent weeks with the Rams, which just won the Super Bowl with Miller's help, Miller chose the Bills.
Miller, 32, has played 11 seasons in the NFL, with 10 and a half of those in Denver. He's totaled 115.5 sacks in his career and is considered to be not only a future Broncos Ring of Famer, but also a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Now, it appears he will look to finish his illustrious career in Buffalo.