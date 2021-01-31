Dylan McCaffrey is coming home.
The son of former Broncos wide receiver and current University of Northern Colorado football coach Ed McCaffrey, announced Sunday evening that he will be joining his dad in Greeley next season after transferring from Michigan.
Dylan played quarterback for the Wolverines for three seasons, before opting out last year. He played in only 10 games, totaling 409 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns. He was a standout at Valor Christian High School, where he led them to the Class 5A state championship in all four seasons, winning titles in 2013, 2014 and 2016. He threw for 2,796 yards and 31 touchdowns his senior year.
He will team up with his father, who was named Northern Colorado's coach at the end of the 2019 season. Ed has yet to coach a game at Northern Colorado, after the university announced it would play a shortened spring schedule against nonconference opponents only, due to COVID-19. Ed is also coming from Valor Christian where he served as the coach for two seasons in 2018 and 2019, posting a 24-2 record.
Ed is also a former Bronco great, playing receiver for the Broncos from 1995 to 2003. During his 13-year NFL career, he caught 565 passes for 7,422 yards and 55 touchdowns. He helped Denver win back-to-back Super Bowls in 1998 and 1999.
Dylan won't only be joining his dad at Northern Colorado. His older brother, Max, is the wide receivers coach at UNC, after playing receiver at Duke from 2012-2015. Dylan's younger brother, Luke, played quarterback last season at Nebraska before entering the transfer portal Tuesday. And the other McCaffery brother, Christian, is the star running back for the Carolina Panthers.