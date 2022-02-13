DENVER — Ex-Broncos coach Vic Fangio is expected to take a year off from coaching after being fired by the Broncos, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Former Broncos’ HC Vic Fangio received, and decided against, multiple offers to become a defensive coordinator for the 2022 season, per league sources. Fangio now is likely to take off this season before returning next year as the most coveted available defensive coordinator.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2022
Fangio, who was let go in January after three seasons in Denver, fielded several offers from teams to be a defensive coordinator, per Schefter. The 63-year-old defensive-minded coach was expected to be a hot name in the coaching market after helping the Broncos finish third in total defense in 2021. Fangio did interview with the Jaguars for their defensive coordinator position and was considered a strong favorite for the same position with the Dolphins.
Fangio finished his tenure in Denver with a 19-30 record as head coach.