MINNEAPOLIS — The Broncos' quarterback competition between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater heated up Saturday, as Denver faced Minnesota in its first preseason game.
Lock started the game, playing in the Broncos' first three offensive drives for 19 plays, while Bridgewater had two drives and 17 plays.
LOCK
Drive 1: 8 plays, 2 for 3, 34 passing yards
The Broncos reached the Vikings' 4-yard line before turning the ball over on downs, after Lock's pass intended for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was broken up in the end zone. Lock's best throw was a 25-yarder to wide receiver KJ Hamler.
Drive 2: 1 play, 1 for 1, 80 passing yards, touchdown
Lock connected on the first play, hitting Hamler in stride for an 80-yard touchdown pass — his best throw of the entire day.
Drive 3: 10 plays, 2 for 3, 37 passing yards, touchdown
Lock orchestrated a nice final drive, most notably finding Jeudy for a 33-yard completion on third down and then hitting wide receiver Trinity Benson for a four-yard touchdown pass to complete the drive.
BRIDGEWATER
Drive 1: 10 plays, 4 for 5, 44 passing yards, field goal
Bridgewater led a nice first drive, but wasn't able to find the end zone after checking down to running back Royce Freeman on third and long.
Drive 2: 7 plays, 3 for 3, 30 passing yards, touchdown
Bridgewater found the end zone on his second possession, hitting Benson for a four-yard touchdown pass in the back corner of the end zone — Bridgewater's best throw of the day.