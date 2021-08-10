EAGEN, Minn. — It'll be Drew Lock taking the first snap of the Broncos' preseason game against the Vikings on Saturday, coach Vic Fangio announced Tuesday.
Lock and Teddy Bridgewater — who the Broncos traded for in April — have been battling for the starting quarterback job all training camp and while Lock might be getting the first series of the Broncos' first preseason game, that doesn't necessarily mean he has an edge over Bridgewater. Fangio said Bridgewater will start the second preseason game, against the Seahawks, explaining that the only reason Lock is getting the first snap is because was Denver's starting quarterback a season ago.
"No big deal," Fangio said. "Same reason that we gave him the first-team snap of the first practice."
Fangio said they're going to try and continue to split snaps between the two in the preseason games, but knows that can be a difficult thing to do.
"You have a hope, but what happens in these preseason games — sometimes you go out there and get a couple three-and-outs and the other team is driving it on you, so you can't go by quarters and series and stuff," Fangio said. "You've got to try to go by plays as best you can, because it can get skewed one way or the other. You have a 12-play drive on the first opening drive. So we'll keep a running tab during the game."
According to Fangio, neither quarterback has separated himself in the battle. Both have taken close to equal reps in the first two weeks of training camp. The two have had their ups and downs, with Lock showcasing his arm talent while Bridgewater has been the more consistent quarterback.
But this week will be telling for both quarterbacks, going up against what should be a talented Vikings defense in joint practices Wednesday and Thursday and the preseason game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
"Obviously I think the games, these practices we have coming up, we had a really good practice the other day where it was upscale a little bit — they all factor in," Fangio said. "There is no grading scale. Ultimately we have to go by what we see. We're keeping track of things, statistically — some more detailed stats than what you guys will do. They'll be there for the information."