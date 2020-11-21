Broncos quarterback Drew Lock will start Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, after being limited during practice this week, according 9News' Mike Klis.

Lock, who bruised his ribs and oblique in Denver's 37-12 loss to the Raiders, did not practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday and Friday. Vic Fangio said Friday he felt that Lock was trending in the right direction to play Sunday, but that he'd still be listed as questionable.

Lock is coming off arguably his worst performance of the season, throwing four interceptions and only one touchdown in the loss to Las Vegas. Fangio said he felt as though Lock was bouncing back nicely, despite being limited in practice.

“I think so," Fangio said Friday when asked if he felt Lock was poised to rebound. "I think in the reps he took yesterday — he had a good day mentally for the most part. I think he's in a good spot in relation to what you're asking.”

Lock said on Thursday that he felt as though he was more than ready to play and felt good at practice, saying if it were up to him, he'd play.

Rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said Friday that he thought Lock looked like the same quarterback he always is.

“He looked fine to me," Jeudy said. "He looked the same as the past couple weeks he’s been practicing and throwing the ball. He looked pretty good.”

The Broncos and Dolphins are set to kickoff Sunday at Empower Field at 2:05 p.m.