DALLAS — Broncos backup quarterbacks Drew Lock will miss Sunday's game against the Cowboys after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Lock learned Saturday after landing in Dallas he had been in close contact with someone outside the Broncos facility and was tested Saturday evening. He was then placed in COVID-19 protocols. Lock is now the third Bronco to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list the past two weeks, joining guard Netane Muti and tight end Noah Fant.

Third-string quarterback Brett Rypien will serve as the Broncos' quarterback Sunday versus the Cowboys, which kicks off at 11 a.m.