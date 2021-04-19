The Broncos' offseason officially started Monday and despite players releasing a statement April 13 saying they wouldn't participate in voluntary workouts, quarterback Drew Lock and over 20 other players attended the first day of workouts, a source confirmed to The Gazette. It was also confirmed that the Broncos had near perfect attendance for a virtual meeting in the morning.

Denver was the first of now 20 teams that announced over the last week its players would skip voluntary workouts this offseason due to COVID-19. But that didn't stop Lock and some of his teammates from going. A source confirmed he was in attendance and he was spotted entering the facility by 9News on Monday morning.

Drew Lock arrived at Broncos headquarters for workout earlier today. (Shown here). One of more than a dozen players spotted by 9News photographers. Despite players boycotting in-person offseason program, Broncos had strong turnout today. #9sports pic.twitter.com/8FBu0rj9NI — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) April 19, 2021

It certainly makes sense for Lock to show up and not just because he has a $75,000 workout bonus. The 24-year-old has a lot to prove this offseason, as he'll likely be fighting for his starting position next season. Coming off a season in which he threw 16 touchdowns and a league-high 15 interceptions, Lock has stayed relatively quiet, not speaking with the media since a season exit interview. But according to his starting left guard, Dalton Risner, Lock has been putting in a lot of work this offseason and has even been studying film with Peyton Manning.

Risner was another player who showed up to Monday's workouts, as he also has a $75,000 workout bonus. It's unclear who else attended — including outside linebacker Von Miller who has a $500,000 workout bonus — but with workouts being voluntary over the next four weeks, it's not too much concerned about.

May 17, when the second phase of the offseason begins, is the date to watch as that's when on-field drills begin. The third phase, which begins May 24, will also be crucial, consisting of 10 days of OTAs and a mandatory minicamp.