Denver Broncos starting quarterback Drew Lock issued a statement Sunday, apologizing for not wearing his mask, which has subsequently led to him and Denver's three other quarterbacks unable to play against the Saints.
Following third-string quarterback Jeff Driskel testing positive Thursday, the Broncos' three other quarterbacks — Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles — were deemed "high-risk close contacts" according to the NFL. It was reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter that Lock, Rypien and Bortles had not been wearing their masks around Driskel for a brief period, which is why they were deemed close contacts and ruled ineligible for Sunday's game.
Undrafted rookie practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton will play in Lock's place against the Saints. Less than an hour before kickoff, Lock released the following statement on Twitter:
As a proud member of the Denver Broncos, I can attest that our entire team has taken the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, following all the rules to keep each other safe. We're tested daily, get quick results, and are confident our facility is a safe environment for everyone.
In a controlled and socially distanced area, we let our masking slip for a limited amount of time. An honest mistake, but one I will own.
I sincerely apologize and I fully understand why these safety precautions are so important. Doing the right thing for a majority of the time is not good enough.
I pray for my teammates' health, safety and success today. I look forward to getting back on the field next week. Go Broncos.