When the Broncos face the Bills Saturday at 2:30 p.m, they'll have only three true cornerbacks available. And all three will start.

Rookie Michael Ojemudia and NFL journeymen De'Vante Bausby will start at the two corner positions, while former Broncos and Eagles safety Will Parks will start at the nickel.

After that? Guys will have to play out of their normal positions, thanks to injuries to Bryce Callahan (foot), Essang Bassey (ACL), Duke Dawson (ACL) and Kevin Toliver (ACL), as well as A.J. Bouye's six-game suspension. Fangio said Thursday he doesn't expect Callahan to play again this season, despite hopeful thinking when he was placed on the IR two weeks ago.

“No, I've never been in this situation before — and when you say three corners, the third one just got here," coach Vic Fangio said, referring to Parks who just joined the time a week ago after being cut by the Eagles. "So, there's a lot to learn and a lot to get in. Never been in this situation before. Hopefully Michael and 'Baus' and Will as the nickel can stay upright and play the entire game and we won't have to find out.”

The Broncos depleted secondary was able to squeak by last week against the 4-9 Panthers and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. But this week, it'll have to go up against one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in the NFL in Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

The Bills rank 10th in the league in total offense and third in passing offense, averaging 272.2 passing yards per game. Diggs is third in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,167 and Allen is sixth in passing yards with 3,641.

Still, the Broncos say they're up for it, as they have been all season losing several players to injury or COVID-19 throughout the year — they have the second highest number (13) of players currently on the IR and the second highest total number (34) players who have been on the IR at some point this season.

“We relish the challenge. We have plenty of good guys," defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said. "Everybody that's had to come up is working their tail off. That's the only way you can look at it. We're in the adapting business, and they're going to have a game on Saturday regardless of what's going on. All our energy is into adapting and we have plenty of guys to win this game and they're up to it.”