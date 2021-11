The Denver Broncos take a 5-4 record and newfound confidence into Sunday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles.

The Broncos are coming off a convincing win on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, and they're in the thick of the AFC West divisional race.

The Eagles are 3-6 and coming off a 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kickoff is at 2:25 p.m. MT at Empower Field at Mile High. Follow all the action here on Gazette.com.

