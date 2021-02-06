The Broncos will hire Green Bay defensive quality control coach Christian Parker as their next defensive backs coach, according to a report by The Denver Post. The Gazette has since confirmed this report.
Parker, 29, comes to Denver having only two years of NFL experience under his belt, after being hired by the Packers in 2019. Before that, he served as a defensive analyst at Texas A&M. He worked at William & Mary for a short time as the cornerbacks coach in 2017 and was also a defensive analyst at Notre Dame the same year.
Prior to that, he was the safeties and defensive backs at Norfolk State. In 2013, he got his first coaching gig at Virginia State where he was the secondary coach from 2013-14. Parker graduated from Richmond in 2013, after playing wide receiver and defensive back while graduating with a degree in political science.
Parker is replacing Renaldo Hill, who left the Broncos after two seasons to be the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.