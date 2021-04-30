The Broncos will be exercising linebacker Bradley Chubb's fifth-year option, The Gazette has learned.

Denver has until May 3 to officially exercise Chubb's option, but it's been the Broncos' full intentions to do so all offseason and sources say it's all but done. The fifth-year option guarantees Chubb will be in Denver at least two more season — if it was not exercised, he would have become a free agent following next season. Chubb, who was selected fifth overall by the Broncos in 2018, will make $12.716 million in 2022.

Coming off a season in which he made his first career pro bowl, Chubb has become an integral part of the Broncos' defense at outside linebacker. He's recorded 123 tackles and 20.5 sacks in three years, despite a season-ending knee injury in 2019 and missing the last two games of 2020 with an ankle injury. With 32-year-old outside linebacker Von Miller entering the final year of his contract, Chubb appears to be in Denver's long-term plan.

Chubb is the 16th rookie from the 2018 draft to have his fifth-year option exercised.