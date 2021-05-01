The Broncos are signing Colorado State wide receiver Warren Jackson as an undrafted free agent, The Gazette confirmed Saturday.

Jackson opted out of the 2020-21 season, but was one of Colorado State's most productive wide receivers the three seasons prior. He caught 124 passes for 1,789 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career, with a good chunk of that coming in 2019 — 77 receptions, 1,119 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jackson will compete against relatively talented, but also thin receiving corps in Denver. With a 6-foot-6, 215-pound frame, he'll be one of the bigger receivers on the roster. He'll have to especially thrive in special teams to have a shot. General manager George Paton and coach Vic Fangio said Saturday that'll be one of the fastest ways to make the 53-man roster.