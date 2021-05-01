Draft Pandemic Pro Days Football CSU Jackson

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Colorado State Rams wide receiver Warren Jackson (9) gets up after a play in the first half of an NCAA football game in Fort Collins. The scouts were there in big numbers. But NFL prospects who were timed and tested, poked and prodded at the pro days didn’t have the usual contingent of underclassmen looking on and offering their support. Some schools had only a couple of participants and Colorado State wide receiver Warren Jackson was a solo act at the Rams’ pro day.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

The Broncos are signing Colorado State wide receiver Warren Jackson as an undrafted free agent, The Gazette confirmed Saturday. 

Jackson opted out of the 2020-21 season, but was one of Colorado State's most productive wide receivers the three seasons prior. He caught 124 passes for 1,789 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career, with a good chunk of that coming in 2019 — 77 receptions, 1,119 yards and eight touchdowns. 

Jackson will compete against relatively talented, but also thin receiving corps in Denver. With a 6-foot-6, 215-pound frame, he'll be one of the bigger receivers on the roster. He'll have to especially thrive in special teams to have a shot. General manager George Paton and coach Vic Fangio said Saturday that'll be one of the fastest ways to make the 53-man roster. 

