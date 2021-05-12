The Broncos appear to have found their right tackle.

Denver signed former Chicago Bear Bobby Massie to a one-year, $4 million deal Wednesday, according to his agency, AMDG Sports. Massie has been a nine-year starter in the NFL, playing right tackle for the Bears the last five seasons. He's started 110 career games, bringing some much-needed experience to Denver's offensive line.

The Broncos have been searching for a veteran right tackle, after Ja'Wuan James tore his Achilles May 4. Massie worked out for the Broncos this week, along with several other candidates. Massie was ranked as the 36th best tackle (left or right) in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus. In only eight games played due to injury, he gave up three sacks and only had one penalty. Still, despite his experience, Massie will still likely have to compete for the starting right tackle job with Calvin Anderson, among others.

Massie joins Ryan Pope, who is only in his second year in the NFL and has not started a game, as the second tackle to sign with the Broncos.