Nolan Laufenberg is staying in Colorado.
The Castle Rock native and Air Force graduate is signing with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent, The Gazette confirmed. Laufenberg attended Castle View High School before joining the academy where he started three seasons at left guard. He was named a second-team preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, becoming the first Falcon to do so since 1992. He was also a selection to the Mountain West's first team in 2019 and 2020.
At 6-foot-4, 312 pounds Laufenberg is versatile on the interior offensive line and will have a chance at making Denver's roster. The Broncos lack depth on the offensive line — specifically at guard and center. Laufenberg was a physical offensive lineman for Air Force, averaging 13.6 knockdowns per game this last season and 21 total in 2019. Laufenberg is considered one of the best offensive linemen in recent program history.
Now, he'll have on opportunity at making the Broncos and playing for a third straight team in his home state.
