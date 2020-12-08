Denver rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy once again saw his production dip this week, after catching only one pass for 5 yards against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Jeudy didn't catch a pass the prior week against the Saints, though it was hardly his fault, as the Broncos played without a quarterback and only threw the ball nine times. Jeudy has been dealing with a minor ankle injury and has mostly been limited in practice because of it.

Still, coach Vic Fangio said the injury is not holding Jeudy back.

“No, he's nicked a little bit," Fangio said. "He’s not 100%, but just the way the game went, I think we only completed 14 balls. I think we threw it in the low 20s."

Here's how the Broncos' rookies performed in Week 12:

2020 Broncos rookies

Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver

School: Alabama

Pick: Round 1, No. 15

Analysis: Among rookies, Jeudy ranks seventh in receptions (38), fifth in yards (594) and is tied seventh in touchdowns (2). Out of 17 rookies who have been targeted more than 25 times this season, Jeudy is 16th in reception percentage (48.1%), being targeted 79 times and catching 38 passes.

K.J. Hamler, wide receiver

School: Penn State

Pick: Round 2, No. 46

Analysis: Hamler's role in the offense increased Sunday as he caught two passes for 16 yards while also running the ball for 13 yards on two carries. He's also returning punts with cornerback Bryce Callahan on the IR. He's caught 27 passes for 291 yards and one touchdown this year.

Michael Ojemudia, cornerback

School: Iowa

Pick: Round 3, No. 77

Analysis: Last week Ojemudia played 39 percent of the defensive snaps against the Saints after not playing any in the previous two games. Against the Chiefs, Ojemudia played every defensive snap in Callahan's absence, totaling seven tackles. He had a Pro Football Focus grade of 46 against the Chiefs, allowing five receptions on six targets and 73 yards and a touchdown.

Lloyd Cushenberry III, center

School: LSU

Pick: Round 3, No. 83

Analysis: Cushenberry has played every snap for the Broncos this season, but is second to last among rookie offensive linemen in blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. He's allowed 25 quarterback pressures, 18 hurries, four sacks and three hits.

McTelvin Agim, defensive end

School: Arkansas

Pick: Round 3, No. 95

Analysis: Agim did not play against the Chiefs, but has been a part of the defensive line rotation for the Broncos, playing 25 percent of the snaps against New Orleans. He's recorded six tackles this season.

Albert Okwuegbunam, tight end

School: Missouri

Pick: Round 4, No. 118

Analysis: Before tearing his ACL against Atlanta, Okwuegbunam had 11 receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown. Among rookie tight ends, he's still tied for third in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

Justin Strnad, linebacker

School: Wake Forest

Pick: Round 5, No. 178

Analysis: Placed on IR with season-ending wrist surgery.

Netane Muti, guard

School: Fresno State

Pick: Round 6, No. 181

Analysis: Muti has not played on offense for the Broncos this season, but has played nine snaps on special teams.

Tyrie Cleveland, wide receiver

School: Florida

Pick: Round 7, No. 252

Analysis: With Dionate Spencer out with COVID-19 and Callahan on the IR, Cleveland was again Denver's primary kick return man and returned three kicks for a 25.67-yard average Sunday. He also caught his first pass since the season opener for 11 yards.

Derrek Tuszka, linebacker

School: North Dakota State

Pick: Round 7, No. 254

Analysis: Tuszka was placed on the IR following the Kansas City game and had only played 2 percent of the defensive snaps.

Essang Bassey, cornerback

School: Wake Forest

Pick: Undrafted

Analysis: After recording his first career interception against the Saints, Bassey suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Chiefs. He finished the season with 21 solo tackles, two pass deflections and one interception, while playing the 10th-most snaps of any Broncos defender.