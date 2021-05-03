The Broncos released quarterback Jeff Driskel on Monday, after trading for Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on April 28, The Gazette confirmed.
Letting Driskel go was an expected move. It saves Denver $2.5 million cap space, and he is no longer needed with Bridgewater on roster. Driskel only started one game for the Broncos in 2020, in a Week 3 loss to Tampa Bay. He threw for 432 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in his Denver career. He primarily served as the third-string backup.
Now, the Broncos quarterback room consists of Bridgewater, Drew Lock and Brett Rypien. Bridgewater was brought in to compete for the starting spot with Lock, who started 13 games for the Broncos last season.
“I like our room right now," general manager George Paton said. "With Teddy and Drew, they’ll have a competition, and that’s what we’ve wanted all along. We’ll let them compete. I like the room. Does it mean we won’t continue to look? No, but I say that about every position. I look forward to getting Teddy here, and he and Drew having a great competition.”
The Broncos also signed tight end Eric Saubert. Saubert has played with the Falcons, Bears and Jaguars. In Jacksonville last season, he caught three passes for 16 yards.