Patrick Surtain II is officially a Bronco.
The Alabama cornerback was selected ninth overall by the Denver Broncos Thursday night at the NFL Draft. The Broncos were thought to have perhaps taken a quarterback, specifically Ohio State's Justin Fields, but instead passed on Fields and took the best defensive player available.
.@PatSurtainll’s view of the call. 🧡(via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/jVci976RGn— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 30, 2021
Surtain joins a talented cornerback room, after Denver acquired free agents Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby this offseason. Surtain was a three-year starter for Alabama, totaling 116 tackles nine passes defensed and four interceptions.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
