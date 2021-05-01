NFL Draft Football

Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II greets fans after he was chosen by the Denver Broncos with the ninth pick during the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland.

 Tony Dejak - staff, AP

The Denver Broncos are on the clock. 

Follow along with each of their 2021 NFL Draft picks below:

Round 1, pick 9: Patrick Surtain II, cornerback

Mock Draft Football

Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II looks on against Notre Dame at the Rose Bowl game Jan. 1 in Arlington, Texas.

School: Alabama

Awards: SEC Defensive Player of the Year (2020), unanimous first-team All-American (2020), Rose Bowl defensive MVP (2021)

Career stats: 116 tackles, 24 passes defensed, 4 interceptions

How he fits: In an already talented cornerback room that boasts Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby and Bryce Callahan, Surtain will be fighting to see the field early in his career. But at 6-foot-2, 208 pounds, Surtain has the size and skills to be an elite cornerback in coach Vic Fangio's defense. 

“I think that I can come in on Day 1 and make an immediate impact for the team based on my play style and by my play traits," Surtain said. "I can come in and make an immediate impact.”

Round 2, pick 35: Javonte Williams, running back

Draft Broncos Football

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2020, file photo, North Carolina running back Javonte Williams (25) runs while Wake Forest defensive back Caelen Carson (29) chases during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Denver Broncos traded up in the second round of the NFL draft Friday, April 30, 2021, to grab Williams with the 35th overall pick.

School: North Carolina

Awards: Pro Football Focus First-Team All-America (2020)

Career stats: 2,297 rushing yards, 29 rushing touchdowns, 539 yards receiving, 4 receiving touchdowns

How he fits: Taking a running back was inevitable for the Broncos, but they didn't just take any running back in round two — they took arguably one of the best. Williams will fill in nicely with Melvin Gordon and will likely eventually start for Denver at some point in the next few years. 

“I have been watching Melvin Gordon since he was at Wisconsin," Williams said. "I have always been a fan of his, so coming in and picking stuff from his game will be a huge start for me.”

Round 3, pick 98: Quinn Meinerz, guard/center

Whitewater Pro Day Football

UW Whitewater lineman Quinn Meinerz runs at the school’s pro football day Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Whitewater, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

School: Wisconsin-Whitewater 

Awards: Two-year captain, All-WIAC, D3football.com All-West Region

Career stats: Two-year starter

How he fits: Meinerz gives the Broncos exactly what they need up front: versatility. He can play both guard or center, two positions Denver desperately needed depth at.

“As of right now, I'm just looking to get down there to compete," Meinerz said. "I'll slide in wherever I can solidify a spot. I don't really know anything about that.”

Round 3, pick 105: Baron Browning, linebacker

Ohio State University NFL Pro Day Football

Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning runs through a drill during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

School: Ohio State

Awards: Finalist for the Butkus Award (2020)

Career stats: 109 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks

How he fits: Fangio said Friday they plan to start Browning at inside linebacker, but that he could move outside if needed. Browning played both in college, but started his senior year inside. 

“I think I’m more comfortable outside, but at the end of the day, I’ll play wherever they need me to play," Browning said. "I’ll play kicker." 

Round 5, pick 152: Caden Sterns, Texas 

Iowa St Texas Football

]Texas defensive back Caden Sterns (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

School: Texas 

Awards: Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year (2019)

Career stats: 173 tackles, 8 passes defensed, 5 interceptions

How he fits: Safety was a priority for the Broncos and Sterns is a valuable pick in the fifth round. With Kareem Jackson on a one-year deal, Sterns might be groomed as his replacement. He'll also be working alongside pro bowler Justin Simmons. 

"I look up to Justin Simmons and watch him all the time so be able to learn from him will mean a lot," Sterns said. “I know what type of player I am. I’m thankful for the Broncos taking a chance on me."

Round 5, pick 164: Jamar Johnson, safety

Indiana Purdue Football

Indiana defensive back Jamar Johnson (22) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Purdue wide receiver Jackson Anthrop (33) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

School: Indiana 

Awards: First-team All-Big Ten (2020)

Career stats: 69 tackles, 5 passes defensed and 7 interceptions

How he fits: The Broncos doubled up at safety in the first round, taking Johnson. Denver no doubt need depth at safety, but this might be bad news for backups Trey Marshall and P.J. Locke, as Johnson and Sterns will compete from Day 1. 

“I take pride in the ball in general," Johnson said. "That's the most important thing as a DB. You’re supposed to go in there and not allow a single catch. If anything touches my hands, I'm trying to come down with a pick.”

