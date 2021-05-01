The Denver Broncos are on the clock.
Follow along with each of their 2021 NFL Draft picks below:
Round 1, pick 9: Patrick Surtain II, cornerback
School: Alabama
Awards: SEC Defensive Player of the Year (2020), unanimous first-team All-American (2020), Rose Bowl defensive MVP (2021)
Career stats: 116 tackles, 24 passes defensed, 4 interceptions
How he fits: In an already talented cornerback room that boasts Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby and Bryce Callahan, Surtain will be fighting to see the field early in his career. But at 6-foot-2, 208 pounds, Surtain has the size and skills to be an elite cornerback in coach Vic Fangio's defense.
“I think that I can come in on Day 1 and make an immediate impact for the team based on my play style and by my play traits," Surtain said. "I can come in and make an immediate impact.”
Round 2, pick 35: Javonte Williams, running back
School: North Carolina
Awards: Pro Football Focus First-Team All-America (2020)
Career stats: 2,297 rushing yards, 29 rushing touchdowns, 539 yards receiving, 4 receiving touchdowns
How he fits: Taking a running back was inevitable for the Broncos, but they didn't just take any running back in round two — they took arguably one of the best. Williams will fill in nicely with Melvin Gordon and will likely eventually start for Denver at some point in the next few years.
“I have been watching Melvin Gordon since he was at Wisconsin," Williams said. "I have always been a fan of his, so coming in and picking stuff from his game will be a huge start for me.”
Round 3, pick 98: Quinn Meinerz, guard/center
School: Wisconsin-Whitewater
Awards: Two-year captain, All-WIAC, D3football.com All-West Region
Career stats: Two-year starter
How he fits: Meinerz gives the Broncos exactly what they need up front: versatility. He can play both guard or center, two positions Denver desperately needed depth at.
“As of right now, I'm just looking to get down there to compete," Meinerz said. "I'll slide in wherever I can solidify a spot. I don't really know anything about that.”
Round 3, pick 105: Baron Browning, linebacker
School: Ohio State
Awards: Finalist for the Butkus Award (2020)
Career stats: 109 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks
How he fits: Fangio said Friday they plan to start Browning at inside linebacker, but that he could move outside if needed. Browning played both in college, but started his senior year inside.
“I think I’m more comfortable outside, but at the end of the day, I’ll play wherever they need me to play," Browning said. "I’ll play kicker."
Round 5, pick 152: Caden Sterns, Texas
School: Texas
Awards: Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year (2019)
Career stats: 173 tackles, 8 passes defensed, 5 interceptions
How he fits: Safety was a priority for the Broncos and Sterns is a valuable pick in the fifth round. With Kareem Jackson on a one-year deal, Sterns might be groomed as his replacement. He'll also be working alongside pro bowler Justin Simmons.
"I look up to Justin Simmons and watch him all the time so be able to learn from him will mean a lot," Sterns said. “I know what type of player I am. I’m thankful for the Broncos taking a chance on me."
Round 5, pick 164: Jamar Johnson, safety
School: Indiana
Awards: First-team All-Big Ten (2020)
Career stats: 69 tackles, 5 passes defensed and 7 interceptions
How he fits: The Broncos doubled up at safety in the first round, taking Johnson. Denver no doubt need depth at safety, but this might be bad news for backups Trey Marshall and P.J. Locke, as Johnson and Sterns will compete from Day 1.
“I take pride in the ball in general," Johnson said. "That's the most important thing as a DB. You’re supposed to go in there and not allow a single catch. If anything touches my hands, I'm trying to come down with a pick.”