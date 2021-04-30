NFL Draft Football

Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II greets fans after he was chosen by the Denver Broncos with the ninth pick during the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland.

 Tony Dejak - staff, AP

The Denver Broncos are on the clock. 

Follow along with each of their 2021 NFL Draft picks below:

Round 1, pick 9: Patrick Surtain II, cornerback

School: American Heritage High School (Plantation, Fla.) University of Alabama 

Awards: SEC Defensive Player of the Year (2020), unanimous first-team All-American (2020), Rose Bowl defensive MVP (2021)

Career stats: 116 tackles, 24 passes defensed, 4 interceptions

How he fits: In an already talented cornerback room that boasts Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby and Bryce Callahan, Surtain will be fighting to see the field early in his career. But at 6-foot-2, 208 pounds, Surtain has the size and skills to be an elite cornerback in coach Vic Fangio's defense. 

