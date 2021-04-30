The Denver Broncos are on the clock.
Follow along with each of their 2021 NFL Draft picks below:
Round 1, pick 9: Patrick Surtain II, cornerback
School: American Heritage High School (Plantation, Fla.) University of Alabama
Awards: SEC Defensive Player of the Year (2020), unanimous first-team All-American (2020), Rose Bowl defensive MVP (2021)
Career stats: 116 tackles, 24 passes defensed, 4 interceptions
How he fits: In an already talented cornerback room that boasts Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby and Bryce Callahan, Surtain will be fighting to see the field early in his career. But at 6-foot-2, 208 pounds, Surtain has the size and skills to be an elite cornerback in coach Vic Fangio's defense.