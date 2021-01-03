The 2020-21 season hasn't been kind to the Denver Broncos. And Sunday, in the season finale, it wasn't any different.
With nine seconds left and trailing 32-31 to the Las Vegas Raiders, kicker Brandon McManus trotted out for a 63-yard field goal and a chance for Denver to end the season on a win. But, of course, it was blocked and the Broncos fell to 5-11 on the season, finishing last in the AFC West for only the second time since 2002.
"We just haven't been able to finish games when we have the lead the right way," coach Vic Fangio said. "We've protected the lead in four of our five wins. We had to go out there and preserve the win and we did — we've had some other ones where we didn't."
The silver lining for the Broncos, though, is that they will pick eight or ninth in the NFL draft — eighth with an Eagles win Sunday night, ninth with a loss — instead of picking 12th, which is where they would have been with a win. Also by finishing last in the division, the Broncos will get to play the 2-14 Jets and 1-15 Jaguars next season.
"There's without a doubt optimism," quarterback Drew Lock said. "In my eyes, I look at a time that started off really young and kept growing as the year went on and guys started making vet plays that were just finishing up their first year of NFL football. I'm excited to grow with these guys.
"But (there's no optimism) right now, probably not for the next couple hours, because that one definitely slipped away from us. That could have been a great way to end it out."
The Broncos had every opportunity to win Sunday, leading 31-24 with 1:47 remaining. But the Raiders made quick work of Denver's defense, going on a seven-play, 77-yard touchdown drive with no timeouts. The Raiders had got down to the 1-yard line and faced a fourth and goal as the clock ran. Fangio called a timeout, bailing the Raiders out and allowing them to think about their play call. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who ended up scoring the game-winning touchdown on the next play, said after the game they "would have been scrambling if" the Broncos hadn't called a timeout.
"I wasn't sure what personnel they had in there and I wanted to make sure we had the ideal personnel in there for us," Fangio said, "and with that little time left, I just though it was important there to burn a timeout so we were straight in what we were doing and what they were doing."
The Raiders went for two and converted — after another Broncos timeout — to give them the lead and win.
At the Raiders 45-yard line, with nine seconds remaining, the Broncos had time to run one more play and get in closer range, but Fangio instead opted for McManus to try from 63. McManus had already missed from 56 and had a 70-yarder blocked earlier in the game.
"We felt like the couple yards that we might get — we felt Brandon was in a good spot there," Fangio said. "Just wanted to go in there and didn't want to risk losing the time."
For a team that had little to play for Sunday, the Broncos certainly showed some fight in their final game — literally.
That was evident on the field, as the defense forced a season-high four turnovers and quarterback Drew Lock and rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy found their groove — Jeudy had a career-high 140 receiving yards and Lock threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns. And it was evident off the field, as tight end Noah Fant shoved a Raiders coach in the second quarter after the coach shoulder checked him on the sidelines, and then after the game a small skirmish broke out with a few Raiders and Broncos players that was quickly broken up.
It was clear Sunday that, heading into the offseason, they're frustrated with results of 2020-21.
"We just need to hone in our weaknesses," defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones said. "That's going to be the key to help us grow and help us be an 11-5 team instead of a 5-11 team."
Moving forward, the Broncos will face a critical 2021 season in which many players' and coaches' jobs will be on the line. Most notably, Fangio and Lock will likely be coaching and playing for their respective jobs, as they'll probably need to make a postseason appearance to keep them.
But for a team that's put 35 players on the IR — the fourth most in the NFL — it's easy for Denver to have excuses for this season. Next year, though, with a young core returning, the excuses should be few and far between.
"I think the optimism comes from getting a bunch of these guys back that have been injured and missed a lot of time," Fangio said. "They'll be a good place to start. We have a lot of young players that got valuable playing time that will grow from this.
"Just another year of maturation."
A look at the Broncos' 2021 schedule:
Home
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Football Team
New York Jets
Away
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns
New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys
Jacksonville Jaguars