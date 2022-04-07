FILE - Denver Broncos strong safety Kareem Jackson (22) looks on during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. Jackson canceled his appearance at his annual “Shop with a Jock” charity event in which he and several teammates were supposed to host 50 youth ages 6-17 from the Boys & Girls Club of Denver and take them holiday shopping in suburban Parker, Colo.. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)