DENVER — Kareem Jackson is staying in Denver.
The 12-year NFL veteran safety has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Broncos, The Gazette confirmed Thursday. Jackson has spent the past three seasons with the Broncos as a starting safety, playing and starting in 44 games. He has totaled 248 tackles and four interceptions during his time in Denver.
At 34 years old, Jackson will be a veteran presence on and off the field for the Broncos, with him likely being among, if not the oldest, players on the team. Jackson could continue to start next to Justin Simmons at safety, but will have some young competition in Caden Sterns, who will be entering his second NFL season. Either way, Jackson will have a role on next year's team, whether that be in a dime or nickel package or as a leader.