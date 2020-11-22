The Denver Broncos will have starting quarterback Drew Lock Sunday against the Miami Dolphins as they look to bounce back after last week's 37-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here is Sunday's full injury report:

ACTIVE

QB Drew Lock: After suffering bruised ribs against the Raiders, Lock was questionable for Sunday's game and was limited during practice throughout the week.

TE Noah Fant: Also injuring his ribs against the Dolphins, Fant did not practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday and was a full participant in Friday's practice.

RT Demar Dotson: Dotson suffered a groin injury against the Falcons and did not play in the Raiders' game, but will start Sunday against the Dolphins.

RG Graham Glasgow: Returning last week against the Raiders after testing positive for covid-19, Glasgow was limited in Friday's practice after injuring his calf. He will start Sunday.

CB Bryce Callahan: Callahan missed Friday's practice due to a non-covid related illness. He will start Sunday.

INACTIVE

QB Jeff Driskel

WR Tyrie Cleveland

CB Duke Dawson Jr.

CB Kevin Toliver II

ILB Joseph Jones

T Elijah Wilkinson

T Jake Rodgers

