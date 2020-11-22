Broncos Raiders Football

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock runs for a gain against the Raiders during the first half Sunday in Las Vegas. Lock has now thrown 10 interceptions compared to seven touchdowns this season.

The Denver Broncos will have starting quarterback Drew Lock Sunday against the Miami Dolphins as they look to bounce back after last week's 37-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. 

Here is Sunday's full injury report: 

ACTIVE

QB Drew Lock: After suffering bruised ribs against the Raiders, Lock was questionable for Sunday's game and was limited during practice throughout the week.

TE Noah Fant: Also injuring his ribs against the Dolphins, Fant did not practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday and was a full participant in Friday's practice. 

RT Demar Dotson: Dotson suffered a groin injury against the Falcons and did not play in the Raiders' game, but will start Sunday against the Dolphins. 

RG Graham Glasgow: Returning last week against the Raiders after testing positive for covid-19, Glasgow was limited in Friday's practice after injuring his calf. He will start Sunday.

CB Bryce Callahan: Callahan missed Friday's practice due to a non-covid related illness. He will start Sunday. 

INACTIVE

QB Jeff Driskel

WR Tyrie Cleveland

CB Duke Dawson Jr.

CB Kevin Toliver II

ILB Joseph Jones

T Elijah Wilkinson

T Jake Rodgers

