The Denver Broncos look to bounce back Sunday against AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders and will have multiple key players back, including starting cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan.
Here's Sunday's injury report for the Broncos:
ACTIVE
Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver: The rookie suffered a shoulder contusion against the Falcons a week ago and was limited during Thursday and Friday's practices.
Bryce Callahan, cornerback: Callahan missed last week's game with an ankle injury, but was not limited in practice Friday.
Demar Dotson, tackle: Dotson suffered a groin injury in Atlanta and was limited in Friday's practice after not participating in both Wednesday and Thursday's practice. Calvin Anderson is expected to play if Dotson is not 100 percent.
Diontae Spencer, wide receiver: After missing games against the Chargers and Falcons due to a shoulder injury, but practiced fully Friday.
INACTIVE
Jeff Driskel, quarterback
Tyrie Cleveland, wide receiver
Kevin Toliver II, cornerback
Joseph Jones, linebacker
Netane Muti, guard
Jake Rodgers, tackle