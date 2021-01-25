Broncos defensive backs coach Renaldo Hill will be the Los Angeles Chargers' next defensive coordinator, according to a report by Albert Breer of The MMQB.
Hill will be joining former Broncos outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley, who was the Rams defensive coordinator this past season before being named the Chargers coach Jan. 17. Staley and Hill spent one season together in Denver (2019) before Staley left for the Rams job. Earlier this season, as Staley's name continued to come up as a potential head coach candidate, Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Staley was more than ready.
"He's a very, very capable coach, obviously," Fangio said. "He's got a great, vast knowledge of the game, both currently and historical. He stays up on all the latest schematic things and developments in the NFL both offensively and defensively. I just think he's got a great football intelligence and obviously it's helped them do a great job here with the Rams.”
As for Hill, his departure shouldn't come as a surprise as he's been considered one of the top young assistants around the league the last several years. Hill was hired by Fangio in 2019, leaving the Dolphins where he was the defensive backs coach for a season after coaching at the University of Pittsburgh from 2015-2017.
He coached at Wyoming as a graduate assistant and cornerbacks coach before that, after retiring from the NFL in 2010. Hill played for the Broncos, having spent 10 seasons in the NFL with his last two (2009-2010) being in Denver. He recorded 19 interceptions in his career.
Fangio, along with new General Manager George Paton, will have at least one coaching position to fill this offseason. They could have another to fill soon, with running backs coach Curtis Modkins interviewing for the Eagles offensive coordinator job Sunday.
Fangio said after the season he didn't think there would be any staff changes, but knew a few of his assistants may have opportunities elsewhere.