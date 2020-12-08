Broncos starting cornerback A.J. Bouye is facing a suspension by the NFL for the use of a performance-enhancing drug, according to 9News' Mike Klis.
Broncos CB AJ Bouye is facing suspension for performance enhancing supplement per source. Connected to Will Fuller/Bradley Roby situation from last week I’m told. #9sports— Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) December 8, 2020
With Bouye's alleged PED use being linked back to Houston wide receiver Will Fuller and defensive back Bradley Roby, it's likely he will face around a six-game suspension, which is what the NFL issued Fuller and Roby a week ago.
Bouye's suspension comes at a bad time for the Broncos, who are without starting cornerback Bryce Callahan, who is on the IR, and nickel back Essang Bassey, who suffered a season-ending injury Sunday. This means defensive backs De'Vante Bausby, Will Parks, Duke Dawson, Kevin Tolliver and Michel Ojemudia will likely see an increase in playing time in the final four games of the season.
Bouye has totaled 23 tackles and six pass deflections this season.
This is a developing story and will be updated.