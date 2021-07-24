Football is here.
The Broncos officially start their 2021 season Wednesday, July 28, with the beginning of training camp at UCHealth Training Center. There will be plenty to watch over the next several weeks including a quarterback battle, a four-man right tackle competition, Von Miller's comeback and a loaded secondary attempting to mesh as one of the best in the league.
Below is a breakdown of every position and analysis of where each player stands heading into camp:
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Drew Lock: Entering his third season in the NFL and with the Broncos, this is arguably a make-or-break year for Lock. In 18 career starts, Lock is 8-10, with 3,953 yards, 23 touchdown passes and 18 interceptions. While Lock has shown glimpses of being a reliable starting quarterback in the NFL, he’s also had consistent problems with ball security and decision-making, leading the NFL in interceptions last season. This training camp will be pivotal for Lock’s future in the NFL and it’ll start with him having to beat out Teddy Bridgewater for the starting job.
Teddy Bridgewater: Traded from the Panthers to the Broncos in April, Bridgewater was brought to the Broncos specifically to compete with Lock. Having been in the league for six years, Bridgewater brings some much-needed experience to a relatively young quarterback room. But Bridgewater also has his flows, not possessing the arm talent Lock has showcased. Last season in Carolina, Bridgewater threw for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, going 4-11 in 15 starts.
Brett Rypien: Rypien has spent the last two seasons in a backup role for the Broncos and will undoubtedly be in that role again in 2021. Rypien will be fighting for a roster spot during training camp that will largely depend on if the Broncos want only one or two backups — last season, they took only Lock and Jeff Driskel, with Rypien being placed on the practice squad and activated him onto the 53-man roster two weeks into the season.
RUNNING BACK
Melvin Gordon III: Gordon enters the 2021 season as the favorite to be the Broncos’ starter, having been Denver’s No. 1 rushing option in 2020 after totaling 986 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. But with a couple of new and young faces in the running back room this season, Gordon will have to battle in camp to keep his starting role. Gordon’s seventh season will be key for his future, as it’s the last year on his two-year contract with the Broncos.
Javonte Williams: Gordon’s biggest threat this season is Williams, who was selected 35th overall in the 2021 draft. Williams was widely considered one of, if not the best running back in this year’s draft class. In three seasons at North Carolina, Williams rushed for 2,297 yards and 29 touchdowns, while catching 50 passes for 539 yards and four touchdowns. Williams is a physical, jack-of-all-trades back who many believe is the Broncos’ running back of the future. He’s expected to push Gordon for the starting job during camp.
Mike Boone: Boone is the wild card of the bunch, having signed with the Broncos this offseason after spending his first three seasons in Minnesota. Boone is expected to play a backup role behind Gordon and Williams, while also contributing on special teams. But don’t be surprised if Boone stands out camp, having already done so in OTAs, despite having little experience in the league — he’s only rushed the ball 71 times for 379 yards and four touchdowns in his three seasons.
Royce Freeman: Entering his fourth season with the Broncos, Freeman has his work cut out for him to make the 53-man roster. The additions of Williams and Boone, and the return of Gordon, meaning he’ll likely have to beat out one of those three if he wants to make the team. He’s primarily served as the second- and third-string back the past three seasons, totaling 1,187 yards and eight touchdowns.
LeVante Bellamy: Bellamy spent most of his rookie season in 2020 on the Broncos’ practice squad, appearing in five games, totaling four rushes for 11 yards. Like Freeman, Bellamy will likely have to beat out several others to make the team, but could be a solid practice squad member again in 2021 — especially if Freeman looks elsewhere if he’s not one of the three backs chosen.
Damarea Crockett: An NFL journeyman, Crockett has the toughest road ahead and is more so competing for a practice squad spot rather than the 53-man roster. Crocket has spent time in Houston, Oakland, Green Bay and most recently Denver the past two seasons.
WIDE RECEIVER
Courtland Sutton: Coming off an ACL tear in the first game of the 2020 season, Sutton is hoping to return to his prior form in 2021. Sutton has shown he can be an elite receiver in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl in his second season after totaling 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns in 2019. Sutton is expected to be full-go for camp after being mostly limited during OTAs.
Jerry Jeudy: Few players were more impressive during OTAs than Jeudy. Coming off a rookie season in which he caught 52 passes for 856 yards and three touchdowns, Jeudy is hoping to have a breakout second season. While Jeudy was one of the better rookie wide receivers in 2020, he also had his inconsistencies, notably dropping 14 passes, second-most in the NFL. But if Jeudy performs like many expect he can, he and Sutton could be one of the better receiver duos in the league.
Tim Patrick: While Jeudy struggled with drops in 2020, Patrick was the only receiver in the NFL to not record a drop in 2020. Patrick is considered one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL, after going undrafted in 2018. Patrick is expected to again be one of the Broncos’ top targets, totaling 51 receptions for 742 yards and six touchdowns.
KJ Hamler: In his rookie season, Hamler caught 30 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns, most notably having a breakout performance against the Panthers in Week 14, showcasing his deep-threat capability with two catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Hamler’s spot on the 53-man roster is likely safe, but having been limited for most of OTAs with a hamstring injury, Hamler needs to be on the field during camp if he wants to become a more consistent contributor.
Tyrie Cleveland: Cleveland hopes to be one of the likely 6-8 receivers chosen for the 53-man roster after being a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft and playing in 10 games last season. Cleveland looked good during OTAs and made several catches toward the end of the 2020 season, totaling six receptions for 63 yards as a rookie — four of those catches coming in Week 17. He also returned 10 kickoffs for 234 yards.
Diontae Spencer: Serving mostly as a return specialist for the Broncos the last two seasons, Spencer hopes to retain that role in 2021, but will have several competitors vying for his spot. Last season, he returned 16 punts for 253 yards and one touchdown, while returning 15 kickoffs for 281 yards.
Kendall Hinton: The Week 12 hero for the Broncos last season as Denver’s emergency quarterback, Hinton will need to impress during training camp if he wants to make the roster. His appearance against the Saints last season was the only time he was activated, though. Hinton stood out during OTAs as a receiver with coach Vic Fangio saying he’s been maybe the biggest surprise this offseason.
Trinity Benson: Benson has spent the last two seasons on and off the Broncos’ practice squad and is likely competing for a similar spot this training camp. He has yet to be activated to the 53-man roster in his career.
Amara Darboh: The Broncos will be Darboh’s sixth team in four seasons after being drafted by the Seahawks in the third round in 2017. Darboh has only caught eight passes for 71 yards in his career, but could be a dark horse to make the roster or practice squad after the Broncos signed him June 18.
DeVontres Dukes: An undrafted free agent from the South Florida, Dukes would be a surprise to make the roster or the practice squad, having only caught 24 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns in his senior season at USF.
Warren Jackson: Also an undrafted free agent but from Colorado State, Jackson joins the Broncos as a strong candidate to steal a spot on the 53-man roster. He opted out of the 2020 season, but as a junior in 2019, he caught 77 passes for 1,119 yards and eight touchdowns. He likely needs to beat out fellow rookie Seth Williams if he wants to make the roster.
Seth Williams: The Broncos sixth-round pick, Williams was one of Auburn’s top wide receivers during his three seasons as a Tiger. He had 132 receptions for 2,124 yards and 17 touchdowns. At 6-foot-3, 211 pounds Williams is someone the Broncos hope can be a physical threat in the red zone.
Branden Mack: Another undrafted free agent, Mack was productive in college, catching 131 passes for 1,819 yards and 15 touchdowns in his four years at Temple. He’ll be competing with other rookies for a roster or practice squad spot.
De’Mornay Pierson-El: Like Darboh, Pierson-El was signed by the Broncos in June to compete in training camp, but most likely as a return specialist. He’s spent time with the Raiders and the Washington Football Team, as well as a short stint in the Canadian Football League and Alliance of American Football after going undrafted out of Nebraska in 2018. At Nebraska, he totaled 67 punt returns for 825 yards and 10 kickoff returns for 147 yards and three touchdowns.
TIGHT END/FULLBACK
Noah Fant: Fant looks primed for a breakout season in his third year in the NFL, totaling 62 receptions for 673 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. Fant said during OTAs his goal is to be considered one of the best tight ends in the NFL, and he could be well on his way if he puts together a strong 2021 season as many expect him to.
Albert Okwuegbunam: Before tearing his ACL in Week 9 last season, Okwuegbunam looked to have a stellar rookie season. He caught 11 passes for 121 yards and one touchdown and is expected to be a key contributor in the offense once he’s healthy. He’ll likely be limited to start training camp, according to Fangio.
Eric Saubert: Saubert signed with the Broncos in May, hoping to fill their backup role behind Fant and Okwuegbunam. He’s entering his fifth season in the NFL, most recently playing for Jacksonville last season in which he started four games, catching three passes for 16 yards.
Andrew Beck: Beck is the favorite to be the third-string tight end for the Broncos, serving primarily in that role the last two seasons. He’s played in 26 games, catching nine passes for 90 yards and one touchdown, and has played a role on special teams and as a fullback.
Shaun Beyer: An undrafted free agent from Iowa, Beyer is more of a blocking tight end and could be someone the Broncos select to play special teams. He caught 11 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown in 2020 at Iowa.
Austin Fort: Fort is an undrafted rookie the Broncos signed in 2020 who looked promising during last year’s training camp before tearing his ACL before the season. He’ll compete with Beyer, Beck and Saubert to make the 53-man roster.
Adam Prentice: A rookie from South Carolina, Prentice is the only true fullback on the roster and while the Broncos don’t use fullbacks often, don’t be surprised if he sneaks onto the roster or practice squad. He’ll likely need to beat out Beck for a spot.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Garett Bolles: Having signed a four-year, $68 million deal with the Broncos this past season, Bolles is locked up as the Broncos’ starting left tackle for the foreseeable future. Bolles’ career in Denver started a bit rough, struggling his first three seasons. But in 2020, Bolles was considered one of the best tackles in football, giving up zero sacks and only committing one holding penalty.
Graham Glasgow: Glasgow is probably one of the Broncos’ most consistent players, having started 13 games at right guard last season while dealing with a minor injury. Glasgow spent his first four seasons in Detroit, before signing a four-year, $44 million contract with the Broncos in 2020.
Dalton Risner: Entering his third season in the NFL and with the Broncos, Risner has started every game the last two seasons at left guard. While Risner is one of the younger players on the Broncos’ offensive line, he’s also one of the most vocal, becoming a leading voice in the locker room.
Lloyd Cushenberry: Cushenberry was thrown into the fire as a rookie in 2020, starting all 16 games at center. The 2020 third-round pick out of LSU had an up and down season and will likely have to prove his worth during camp if he wants to keep his starting status.
Quinn Meinerz: Cushenberry’s biggest competition will be Meinerz, the third-round pick this year out of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Meinerz was a standout at the Division III level, earning an invite to the Senior Bowl where he shot up draft boards as one of the most physical center/guards in the draft. He and Cushenberry will have a true open competition for the starting center position, but Meinerz can also play guard if needed.
Bobby Massie: Massie was one of two right tackles the Broncos signed this offseason after losing Ja’Wuan James for the season due to an Achilles injury. Massie signed a one-year, $4 million contract and is the favorite to win the right tackle job, having been a starting right tackle for the Cardinals and Bears over his nine-year career. He’s been injury-prone the last couple of years with a knee issue and most recently a pec injury that sidelined him during OTAs.
Cameron Fleming: Like Massie, Fleming was brought in to compete for the right tackle job. He also signed a one-year contract, but for approximately $1.8 million. Fleming, who’s started 42 games at right tackle during his seven-year career, got most of the first-team reps during OTAs with Massie and Anderson out.
Calvin Anderson: Anderson is the only returning player who has experience playing right tackle for the Broncos. Entering his second year in the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Texas, Anderson will compete for the right tackle job, but is considered a swing tackle, serving as Bolles’ backup if needed.
Quinn Bailey: Bailey is the fourth man in the right tackle battle and while he got plenty of reps during OTAs, he has an uphill battle to make the roster. He’s a 2019 undrafted free agent out of Arizona State who has spent most of his time on and off the Broncos’ practice squad.
Netane Muti: The Broncos’ 2020 sixth-round pick, Muti will be fighting to make the 53-man roster with several rookies. Muti showed promise last season in his lone start against the Panthers, but will have to show it again in the preseason to keep his spot on the roster.
Austin Schlottmann: Schlottmann is well-positioned to make the roster for the third straight season, as he’s able to play anywhere on the interior offensive line. He’s started six games the last two years and is likely someone the Broncos will want to keep around for depth purposes.
Drew Himmelman: At 6-9, 317 pounds, Himmelman is the largest player on the Broncos’ current roster. An undrafted free agent tackle from Illinois State, Himmelman is likely fighting for a practice squad position.
Nolan Laufenberg: A Castle Rock native and Air Force graduate, Laufenberg is the feel-good hometown story of training camp. Laufenberg went undrafted in April but is considered a strong candidate to possibly surprise people with a roster or practice squad spot, after being a three-year starter at guard at Air Force and becoming one of the most decorated offensive linemen in Mountain West Conference history.
Patrick Morris: Morris is entering his third season with the Broncos, having made appearances in three games. He’s spent most of his time on the practice squad and with several new additions at his position, including Meinerz, he’ll have to fight for his job again this season.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINE
Shelby Harris: Harris is the Broncos’ most veteran defensive lineman and their most valuable, signing a three-year, $27 million deal this offseason. Harris played in 11 games in 2020, totaling 32 tackles, seven pass deflections, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Dre’Mont Jones: Jones’ role in the Broncos’ defense is likely to increase in his third season, as he’s a projected starter alongside Harris. Last season, he started eight games racking up 41 tackles and 6.5 sacks.
DeShawn Williams: Williams is also a likely starter or key rotational player on the defensive line, starting 11 games last season with 37 tackles and two sacks. He was the Broncos’ starting nose tackle in 2020.
Shamar Stephen: Stephen signed this offseason on a one-year, $2 million deal, hoping to become a rotational player in Denver. Stephen brings seven years of experience, playing six seasons for the Vikings and one for the Seahawks, totaling 173 tackles and 4.5 sacks.
McTelvin Agim: The Broncos’ third-round selection in 2020, Agim is hoping to increase his playing time this season, after appearing in 10 games last season and totaling only eight tackles.
Jonathan Harris: Harris spent last season on and off the Broncos’ practice squad after being cut by the Bears in 2019. He’s appeared in five total games in his career, totaling eight tackles.
Isaiah Mack: Mack signed with the Broncos this offseason after bouncing between Tennessee and New England in 2019 and 2020. He’s played in 19 games, totaling 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Marquiss Spencer: One of the seventh-round picks, Spencer is a project the Broncos are hoping works out. Spencer played five years at Mississippi State as a defensive end, totaling 110 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
Deyon Sizer: A graduate of CSU-Pueblo, Sizer has spent the last two seasons primarily on the Broncos’ practice squad. He’s been activated one time, Week 14 in 2019, in which he recorded one tackle. He’ll likely compete with Agim, Harris, Mack and Spencer to make the roster or practice squad.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER
Von Miller: At 32 years old and coming off a season-ending ankle injury, Miller — and all of Broncos Country — is hoping he can return to his prior self in 2021. Miller looked primed for a big season in 2020 before his injury and has said this offseason he feels the best he’s felt during his 10-year career. Still, this could be Miller’s final run as a Bronco, with his contract being up at the end of the season. If Miller wants to finish his career in Denver, he’ll need to stay healthy and get back to a 10-14 sack season in 2021.
Bradley Chubb: Chubb is coming off his first Pro Bowl season, totaling 42 tackles and 7.5 sacks in his third year in the league. The Broncos have high expectations for Chubb, picking up his fifth-year option and hoping to sign him to a long-term deal. He was sidelined most of OTAs but is expected to practice during camp.
Malik Reed: Serving as Miller's and Chubb’s backup that last two seasons, Reed has been one of the biggest surprises on the defense as an undrafted free agent. In 2020, he started 13 games and totaled 53 tackles and eight sacks.
Jonathon Cooper: Another one of the Broncos’ seventh-round picks, Cooper will have to fight to make the roster. A starter at Ohio State, Cooper totaled 24 tackles and 3.5 sacks his senior season and was the team’s captain.
Derrek Tuszka: Tuszka missed a good chunk of the 2020 season with a hamstring injury, but the Broncos are hopeful he can turn into a contributor. He appeared in nine games last season, totaling six tackles.
Andre Mintze: Mintze is possibly the best undrafted rookie candidate to sneak onto the 53-man roster. Mintze was one of the best edge rushers in the SEC at Vanderbilt, totaling 75 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. Fangio said the Broncos really liked Mintze during the draft process and that they were lucky to get him as an undrafted free agent.
INSIDE LINEBACKER
Josey Jewell: Jewell started all 16 games in 2020 at right inside linebacker, totaling 113 tackles and two sacks. Entering his fourth season, Jewell still has plenty to prove as he needs to be more consistent in coverage, but thanks to his experience, he’s a likely starter with a couple of young linebackers vying for his spot.
Alexander Johnson: Alongside Jewell, Johnson also started all 16 games in 2020, but at left inside linebacker. He totaled 124 tackles and one sack, and according to Fangio, needs to improve fundamentally this training camp. Similar to Jewell, his job could be up for grabs if he doesn’t perform well in preseason, but is still a favorite to start as he enters his fourth season.
Justin Strnad: Strnad missed his rookie season in 2020 after having wrist surgery in August. But the young linebacker who was drafted in the fifth round out of Wake Forest in 2020, is a serious contender to not only make the roster but also possibly steal a starting job.
Baron Browning: Selected in the third round of this year’s draft, Browning has had a rough start to his rookie season, suffering a minor knee injury in rookie minicamp in May and starting training camp on the PUP list. The Ohio State product is expected to make the roster and eventually compete for a starting role as one of the most athletic players on the team. He can also play outside linebacker if needed.
Josh Watson: Watson has been a solid backup and special teams player the past two season, spending time on and off the practice squad. He’s appeared in 17 total games.
Curtis Robinson: An undrafted rookie from Stanford, Robinson is likely competing with Browning for a spot on the roster. His senior season at Stanford, he totaled 44 tackles in six games.
Peter Kalambayi: Kalambayi has played three seasons, all with the Texans as a special teams player. He’s played in 41 games, totaling 33 tackles and 784 special teams snaps.
Pita Taumoepenu: Taumoepenu is entering his fourth year, spending time on and off the practice squad in San Francisco and most recently Atlanta. He’s appeared in seven total games.
CORNERBACK
Kyle Fuller: Arguably one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, Fuller signed with the Broncos this offseason on a one-year, $8 million deal in hopes of being Denver’s top shut-down corner. Fuller is a two-time Pro Bowler (2018, 2019), starting 94 games in seven seasons with the Bears. He’s totaled 19 interceptions and 92 passes defensed.
Ronald Darby: Darby was the Broncos’ second cornerback acquisition this offseason, signing him to a three-year, $30 million contract. Darby is expected to start opposite of Fuller, as he’s coming off arguably the best season of his six-year career, totaling 55 tackles and 16 passes defensed in 2020 as Washington’s top corner.
Bryce Callahan: The Broncos’ top corner in 2020, Callahan’s role will likely change in 2020, moving to the nickel and dime position. Callahan will be a large contributor on defense, but needs to stay healthy as he’s struggled to stay on the field all five years of his career — he missed six games last season due to injury.
Pat Surtain II: Surtain might have the highest expectations of anyone on the Broncos’ roster, after being selected ninth overall in the 2021 draft. An Alabama product, Surtain was regarded by many as the top corner in the draft. He can play inside or outside corner and has looked the part this offseason. It’s unclear where he’ll play to start the season, but he’ll certainly find his way onto the field.
Michael Ojemudia: Coming off a solid rookie season, Ojemudia has gone from a possible starter to a likely backup after all of the Broncos’ offseason acquisitions. He’ll still likely see the field, after starting 11 games last season and being one of the few Bronco corners to stay healthy all year.
Essang Bassey: Similar to Ojemudia, Bassey is going from starter to fighting for playing time and a roster spot. Bassey was one of the Broncos’ most consistent players in the secondary last season, primarily playing in the nickel spot as an undrafted rookie. Bassey likely will be limited to start camp after tearing his ACL in Week 13, but is a strong candidate to be one of the six or seven corners the Broncos take on their final roster.
Kary Vincent Jr.: Taken in the seventh round in 2021, Vincent has the potential to surprise some people in camp. While he opted out of the 2020 season, Vincent was considered one of the top corners in the country in 2019 at LSU, totaling 47 tackles and four interceptions, while also competing on the track team in the 4x100 relay.
Parnell Motley: Motley earned an opportunity with the Broncos late last season due to several injuries and even started the last game against the Raiders. In that game, he had six tackles, one pass defensed and allowed a touchdown.
Duke Dawson: Dawson, like Bassey, suffered a torn ACL last season, but in Week 14. Dawson his primarily served as a backup his first two years and will likely compete for the same this training camp, though, he’ll be limited to start practice.
Mac McCain III: An undrafted free agent out of North Carolina AT&T, McCain is the wild card of the cornerback group. He suffered several injuries in college, but could be a dark horse to make the roster or practice squad as he showcased solid fundamentals in OTAs.
Nate Hairston: Entering his fifth season in the NFL, Hairston is the veteran among all the young corners hoping to be one of the last corners selected for the roster. He’s started 17 games in his career, totaling two interceptions and nine passes defensed. He signed with the Broncos in April for two years, $1.8 million.
SAFETY
Justin Simmons: The highest-paid safety in the history of the NFL, Simmons is looking to have another exceptional year for the Broncos. In 2020, Simmons earned his first Pro Bowl selection after totaling 96 tackles and a career-high five interceptions. He’s become one of the Broncos’ most valuable assets and biggest leaders as he enters his sixth season.
Kareem Jackson: At 33, Jackson is one of the oldest and most reliable Broncos. Jackson returns to Denver on a one-year, $5 million deal in what could be his last season as a Bronco. In 2020, starting all 16 games alongside Simmons, Jackson totaled 89 tackles and one interception.
Caden Sterns: The Broncos’ first fifth-round pick in 2021, Sterns enters hoping to prove himself as a reliable backup behind Simmons and Jackson. In his three seasons at Texas, he totaled 173 tackles and five interceptions.
Jamar Johnson: The Broncos’ second fifth-round pick in 2021, 12 picks after Sterns, Johnson also is vying for a backup role. Johnson was one of the best safeties in the country last season at Indiana, totaling 42 tackles and four interceptions. He and Sterns are likely competing to be Jackson’s eventual replacement.
P.J. Locke: In his rookie season last year, Locke played in 15 games, mostly on special teams. He recorded three total tackles.
Trey Marshall: Marshall has been a reliable special teams player for the Broncos the last three seasons, playing in 30 games and totaling 31 tackles.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Brandon McManus: McManus enters his eighth season as the Broncos’ placekicker and kickoff man, being regarded as one of the NFL's best kickers. In 2020, he was 28 for 34 on field goals, making 10 of 15 from 50-plus yards.
Sam Martin: Entering his second season with the Broncos and ninth in the NFL, Martin will again be the Broncos’ starting punter. Last season, he averaged 46.8 yards.
Jacob Bobenmoyer: Heading into his second season, Bobenmoyer is expected to be the Broncos’ starting long snapper for a second consecutive season.