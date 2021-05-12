010421-news-covid no fans.JPG
Buy Now

Denver Broncos quarterback Kendall Hinton runs into an empty stadium before his first NFL start against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 29 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Hinton, who was on the practice squad, was activated because the Broncos three quarterbacks were ineligible because of COVID-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 The Gazette File Photos

The 2021 NFL schedule is nearly here.

Throughout Wednesday, pieces of the schedule will be released with NFL Network announcing the complete list of games at 6 p.m.

Here's a look at the Broncos' 2021 schedule so far:

Week 1: at New York Giants

Date: Sunday, Sept. 12

Time: 2:25 p.m. 

Channel: FOX

Analysis: The Broncos have yet to win a game in September under head coach Vic Fangio, going 0-7 the last two seasons in the month. But the Giants should offer an opportunity to fix that, after going 6-10 last season. The Giants own a 7-6 all-time record against the Broncos, with their last matchup coming in 2017. Denver lost at home, 23-10. 

Week 2: at Jacksonville Jaguars, per sources

Date: Sunday, Sept. 19

Time: 11 a.m.

Channel: CBS

Analysis: The Broncos will face the Jaguars for the fourth time in the last decade in September. Denver is 5-6 all-time against Jacksonville, losing their last matchup, 26-24, in 2019. 

Week 3: New York Jets, per NorthJersey.com

Date: Sunday, Sept. 26

Time: 2:05 p.m. 

Channel: CBS

Analysis: The Jets are the Broncos' eighth most-played opponent in franchise history and hold a 20-16 all-time record. The two teams met last year with the Broncos winning 37-28. 

Week 4: Baltimore Ravens, per MileHighSports

Date: Sunday, Oct. 3

Time: 2:25 p.m. 

Channel: CBS

Analysis: The Broncos are 6-8 all-time against the Ravens, last facing them in 2018, which resulted in a 27-14 loss. 

Week 6: Las Vegas Raiders, per Las Vegas Review-Journal

Date: Sunday, Oct. 17

Time: 2:25 p.m. 

Channel: CBS

Analysis: The Broncos have only beaten the Raiders twice in their last five meetings, losing both games last year. The Raiders lead the all-time series 67-54-2. 

Week 8: Washington Football Team, per Washington Post

Date: Sunday, Oct. 31

Time: 2:25 p.m. 

Channel: FOX

Analysis: Washington and Denver has played 14 times, with the series tied 7-7. The Broncos lost their last matchup, 27-11, in 2017. 

Week 16: at Las Vegas Raiders, per Las Vegas Review-Journal

Date: Sunday, Dec. 26

Time: 2:25 p.m. 

Channel: CBS

Analysis: The Broncos will likely finish the season with three divisional games, starting with the Raiders the day after Christmas. If Denver hopes to make the playoffs, starting with a win in Las Vegas down the final stretch will surely help their cause. 

The rest of the Broncos schedule will be officially released Wednesday night on NFL Network at 6 p.m. 

Tags

Load comments