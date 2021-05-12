The 2021 NFL schedule is nearly here.
Throughout Wednesday, pieces of the schedule will be released with NFL Network announcing the complete list of games at 6 p.m.
Here's a look at the Broncos' 2021 schedule so far:
Week 1: at New York Giants
Date: Sunday, Sept. 12
Time: 2:25 p.m.
Channel: FOX
Analysis: The Broncos have yet to win a game in September under head coach Vic Fangio, going 0-7 the last two seasons in the month. But the Giants should offer an opportunity to fix that, after going 6-10 last season. The Giants own a 7-6 all-time record against the Broncos, with their last matchup coming in 2017. Denver lost at home, 23-10.
Week 2: at Jacksonville Jaguars, per sources
Date: Sunday, Sept. 19
Time: 11 a.m.
Channel: CBS
Analysis: The Broncos will face the Jaguars for the fourth time in the last decade in September. Denver is 5-6 all-time against Jacksonville, losing their last matchup, 26-24, in 2019.
Week 3: New York Jets, per NorthJersey.com
Date: Sunday, Sept. 26
Time: 2:05 p.m.
Channel: CBS
Analysis: The Jets are the Broncos' eighth most-played opponent in franchise history and hold a 20-16 all-time record. The two teams met last year with the Broncos winning 37-28.
Week 4: Baltimore Ravens, per MileHighSports
Date: Sunday, Oct. 3
Time: 2:25 p.m.
Channel: CBS
Analysis: The Broncos are 6-8 all-time against the Ravens, last facing them in 2018, which resulted in a 27-14 loss.
Week 6: Las Vegas Raiders, per Las Vegas Review-Journal
Date: Sunday, Oct. 17
Time: 2:25 p.m.
Channel: CBS
Analysis: The Broncos have only beaten the Raiders twice in their last five meetings, losing both games last year. The Raiders lead the all-time series 67-54-2.
Week 8: Washington Football Team, per Washington Post
Date: Sunday, Oct. 31
Time: 2:25 p.m.
Channel: FOX
Analysis: Washington and Denver has played 14 times, with the series tied 7-7. The Broncos lost their last matchup, 27-11, in 2017.
Week 16: at Las Vegas Raiders, per Las Vegas Review-Journal
Date: Sunday, Dec. 26
Time: 2:25 p.m.
Channel: CBS
Analysis: The Broncos will likely finish the season with three divisional games, starting with the Raiders the day after Christmas. If Denver hopes to make the playoffs, starting with a win in Las Vegas down the final stretch will surely help their cause.
The rest of the Broncos schedule will be officially released Wednesday night on NFL Network at 6 p.m.