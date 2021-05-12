The 2021 NFL schedule is nearly here.
Throughout Wednesday, pieces of the schedule will be released with NFL Network announcing the complete list of games at 6 p.m.
Here's a look at the Broncos' 2021 schedule so far:
Week 1: at New York Giants
Date: Sunday, Sept. 12
Time: 2:25 p.m.
Channel: FOX
Analysis: The Broncos have yet to win a game in September under head coach Vic Fangio, going 0-7 the last two seasons in the month. But the Giants should offer an opportunity to fix that, after going 6-10 last season. The Giants own a 7-6 all-time record against the Broncos, with their last matchup coming in 2017. Denver lost at home, 23-10.
The rest of the Broncos schedule will be officially released Wednesday night on NFL Network at 6 p.m.