Denver Broncos quarterback Kendall Hinton runs into an empty stadium before his first NFL start against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 29 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Hinton, who was on the practice squad, was activated because the Broncos three quarterbacks were ineligible because of COVID-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 The Gazette File Photos

The 2021 NFL schedule is nearly here.

Throughout Wednesday, pieces of the schedule will be released with NFL Network announcing the complete list of games at 6 p.m.

Here's a look at the Broncos' 2021 schedule so far:

Week 1: at New York Giants

Date: Sunday, Sept. 12

Time: 2:25 p.m. 

Channel: FOX

Analysis: The Broncos have yet to win a game in September under head coach Vic Fangio, going 0-7 the last two seasons in the month. But the Giants should offer an opportunity to fix that, after going 6-10 last season. The Giants own a 7-6 all-time record against the Broncos, with their last matchup coming in 2017. Denver lost at home, 23-10. 

The rest of the Broncos schedule will be officially released Wednesday night on NFL Network at 6 p.m. 

