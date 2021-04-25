The Broncos certainly need to address their quarterback situation this offseason and might do so come Thursday night at the NFL draft.

Ohio State's Justin Fields, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Alabama's Mac Jones have all been speculated as possibilities at quarterback for the Broncos next week. But what about Denver's other needs?

It's a very real possibility the Broncos pass on a quarterback in the draft, if they feel that confident in Drew Lock. Instead, they might want to fill positions like linebacker, safety, cornerback, offensive line and running back, which all lack serious depth right now.

Here's five positions other than quarterback the Broncos should look at in the draft other than quarterback and five players they could select at each of those positions:

Linebacker

The Broncos return both Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell at inside linebacker, and have Bradley Chubb, Von Miller and Malik Reed returning on the outside. But after that, there isn't much depth in the linebacker room. Look for the Broncos to take a linebacker early in the draft and one who is versatile — able to play outside or inside and can cover.

Five players to watch: Penn State's Micah Parsons, Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Kentucky's Jamin Davis, Ohio State's Baron Browning, Ohio State's Pete Werner

Safety

With Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson both coming back, the Broncos have two veteran starters, but considering Jackson is 32 years old and only on a one-year deal, Denver needs to add a young guy to that group. In coach Vic Fangio's scheme, they don't need to take a strong or free safety, but instead the best available. They could take one early or wait until Day 3 and still find a reliable player.

Five players to watch: TCU's Trevon Moehrig, UCF's Richie Grant, Oregon's Jevon Holland, Syracuse's Andre Cisco, TCU's Ar'Darius Washington

Cornerback

The Broncos largely took care of their cornerback depth this offseason with the signings of Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby, but as last year proved, you can never have enough corners. GM George Paton said Thursday they don't feel like they have to take a corner early, but if one of the top three corners in this class fall in their lap in the first round, it'd make sense to take one. If not, expect them to take a couple late to add depth.

Five players to watch: Alabama's Patrick Surtain II, Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley, South Carolina's Jaycee Horn, Florida State's Asante Samuel Jr., Kentucky's Kelvin Joseph

Offensive line

Like corner, Paton said they don't necessarily need to take one early, but want to add depth at the position — especially at right tackle and guard. The Broncos will likely target an offensive lineman who can play several positions and is comfortable playing right tackle, backing up Ja'Wuan James who opted out last season.

Five players to watch: Northwestern's Rashawn Slater, Oregon's Penei Sewell, Alabama's Alex Leatherwood, North Dakota State's Dillon Radunz, BYU's Brady Christensen

Running back

Letting Phillip Lindsay walk means the Broncos almost have to take a running back at some point in the draft, assuming Mike Boone will be more of a special teams and third-string player. Running backs will be plentiful in this draft and the Broncos can probably pick up a reliable one Day 3, or take one of the top ones on Day 2.

Five players to watch: North Carolina's Michael Carter, Oklahoma's Rhamondre Stevenson, Ohio State's Trey Sermon, Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard, Virginia Tech's Khalil Herbert