FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2014, file photo, former Denver Broncos head coach Dan Reeves is inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame during an NFL football game between the Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs in Denver. Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)