Dan Reeves, who coached the Broncos to three Super Bowls, died on Saturday. He was 77.
Reeves, who is in the Broncos' Ring of Fame, coached the Broncos from 1981-1992, leading them to the Super Bowl in 1986, 1987 and 1989 seasons. He is the second-winningest coach in Team history.
"We’re saddened by the passing of Ring of Fame Head Coach Dan Reeves, who led us to three Super Bowl appearances," the Broncos said in a tweet Saturday morning. "We send our sincerest condolences to his family."
Reeves spent 38 years in the NFL as both a player and a coach, participating in nine Super Bowls, playing in two and coaching seven.
He played his entire career with the Cowboys. Reeves had a successful career as a running back, but its his coaching career that he will be remembered most for. He took over the Broncos job at just 37 years old, leading a team that included future Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway. The team made six postseason appearances during his tenure.
Reeves moved on to coach the Giants for three years and then the Falcons for seven, helping Atlanta reach their first Super Bowl in 1998.
