The College Football Hall of Fame announced Monday that retired Broncos linebacker Al Wilson will be inducted of the 2021 class.
Wilson was a standout linebacker at Tennessee from 1995-1998 and was named a consensus All-America in 1998 while helping the Volunteers to the national championship. Drafted in the first round, 31st overall by the Broncos in the 1999 NFL Draft, he played all nine of his seasons for the Broncos. He started 119 games at middle linebacker, totaling 723 tackles, 62 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and five interceptions. He was a five-time Pro Bowler before he retired in 2006.
Wilson will join 12 others College Football Hall of Fame inductees on Dec. 7, including USC quarterback Carson Palmer (1998-2002), Eastern Illinois quarterback Tony Romo (1999-2002), Kansas State running back Darren Sproles (2001-2004) and Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops (1999-2016).