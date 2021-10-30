ENGLEWOOD — Few Broncos had higher expectations entering the 2021 season than Jerry Jeudy.
The second-year wide receiver was anticipated to be one of the best pass-catchers not only in Denver, but in the NFL. Coming off an impressive rookie season, Jeudy looked poised for a big year. And in only two and a half quarters of action in Week 1, he was as advertised with six catches for 72 yards.
But it was his last catch — a 20-yarder against the Giants — that had Broncos Country holding its breath, as his right ankle got rolled up on in what looked to be a gruesome and possibly season-ending injury.
“At first, I really didn’t think it was that serious. As you can see, I wanted to get up and try to walk it off,” Jeudy said Thursday. “I thought that would make it feel better, but once I put pressure on it, it started feeling kind of weird. Good thing is it wasn’t as bad as it looked.”
Indeed, luckily it wasn’t as bad as it looked — it was only a high-ankle sprain, sidelining him the last six weeks. But without Jeudy, the Broncos’ offense has sputtered.
Denver currently ranks 22nd in total offense and 16th in passing offense. While receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick have done a nice job filling Jeudy’s void, watch the Broncos’ offense and one can clearly see it lacks a third playmaker to keep defenses honest, especially downfield.
“I think it gives them one more really, really good player to defend,” offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. “Any defensive coordinator will tell you if there’s zero guys to defend, they’re loving it. If there’s one, two, three or four or five, then they start to — they have to make decisions on how they’re going to cover, and it might open some other things up. Not to say that the guys that played for Jerry didn’t do a good job, but we’re looking forward to having Jerry back.”
Maybe the only person who’s more excited than Jeudy himself is his quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who has had a tight connection with Jeudy since OTAs in June.
“Jerry — he’s a guy who’s quarterback friendly,” Bridgewater said. “I think he’s one of those guys that if you ask quarterbacks around the league — if he misses numerous days or weeks — when he’s out there, he just finds a way to get open. He runs routes and he communicates with the quarterback with his route running. That’s why I say he’s quarterback friendly. He’s a guy that is easy to throw the ball to.
“We just want to make sure that we get him going this week in practice — get his wind going, his conditioning up, and things like that. Hopefully come Sunday, he’s ready to go.”
Jeudy nearly played last Thursday against Cleveland and said if weren’t for a short week, he likely would have. He finally returned to practice this week, partaking as a full participant Tuesday-Thursday and resting Friday after some slight soreness.
In those three days of practice, Jeudy proved not only to coach Vic Fangio he’s back to his old self, but also to himself. His presence couldn’t come at a more perfect time, with the Broncos having lost four in a row.
“I’m very excited. You never want to be out there just watching. You always want to be out there playing. I’m excited to finally get back on the field,” Jeudy said. “Yeah, of course—especially just being on the sideline, and not being able to compete with your team to go out there and try to win. It’s very frustrating, but now I’m back in action and I’m ready to go.”
And his teammates know Jeudy’s return might just be the spark it needs to get back on track.
“He’s great. Jerry Jeudy — he’s one of a kind,” outside linebacker Von Miller said. “Just having a Jerry Jeudy on the field changes the complexion of everything… I’m excited to have Jerry Jeudy back for sure.”