ENGLEWOOD — Calvin Anderson wishes his opportunity would have come in a different form.
The Broncos offensive tackle will make his third career start Sunday versus the Cowboys, replacing starting left tackle Garett Bolles who has suffered an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined all week and might for awhile.
“Obviously it sucks. Garett is one of the people on this team that would hate to miss any game, for any reason," Anderson said Friday. "Even though there was no way he should’ve gone this week, he still wanted to go. I think for me — there’s two parts of it. One, obviously is Garett is my boy, and I know that position is sacred to him. I want to honor him by playing it well. Then for me personally, it’s another opportunity, man.
"This is what you live for in the league. You don’t get a lot of moments. So when your moment comes, it’s about taking advantage of it and putting your preparation to work on the field."
Anderson is no stranger to having to fill in on the fly, playing for Bolles in Week 14 vs the Panthers last season on a day's notice. Anderson held his own that day and has become a valuable asset to the Broncos, being both left and right tackle.
And it was at right tackle he competed for the starting job all of training camp with Bobby Massie. While he didn't win that job, Sunday will be another opportunity for him to show he can be a starting tackle in the NFL — no matter which side he plays.
“I’m more comfortable (at left) because I’ve played there all through college, so it comes a little more natural," Anderson said. "The footwork, is a little different I think, switching from left to right, different sides of your body have to be — you have to push off with a different foot. You have to stab with a different hand. This why I’m so grateful to (offensive line) coach Mike Munchak for this because ever since I got here, he had me playing both tackles. He told me, ‘You need to prepare like you’re going to be playing both tackles.’
"All offseason. Even though I was getting a lot of reps at right tackle, I still put an emphasis on left because the team needs me to be able to play both."
Injury report
Bolles is the only Bronco who is officially out for Sunday's game, but several players are listed as questionable.
Safety Caden Sterns (shoulder), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (knee), nose tackle Mike Purcell (thumb) and guard Graham Glasgow (hip) were limited participants in Friday's practice and are questionable for the game.
The one surprise on the final injury report is outside linebacker Malik Reed, who suffered a hip injury during Thursday's practice and did not practice Friday. He's also listed as questionable. That leaves Jonathon Cooper, Stephen Weatherly and Aaron Patrick available at outside linebacker this weekend after Von Miller was traded to the Rams Monday.