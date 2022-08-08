BUSTANG

Denver Broncos fans commuting to games again have a transportation alternative while traveling to and from Empower Field at Mile High.

"Bustang to Broncos" is beginning its sixth season of service Saturday with the Broncos-Dallas Cowboys game Saturday night in Denver.

"The convenience of having a parking location close to the stadium, along with an arrival about 90 minutes before kick-off provides time to enjoy the pre-game festivities," Colorado Department of Transportation’s Director of Transit and Rail Amber Blake said. 

Roundtrip fare is $15, part of a half-price fare promotion for all Bustang routes through Labor Day.

All buses are climate controlled, equipped with Wi-Fi, a restroom, USB and power outlets and wheelchair access.

Preseason service

Saturday, Aug. 13: Denver vs. Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m. kickoff

Saturday, Aug. 27: Denver vs. Minnesota Vikings, 7 p.m. kickoff

Schedule: (times are approximate):

Colorado Springs to Empower Field at Mile High

2:45 p.m. Departure: Tejon/Nevada Park & Ride

3:00 p.m. Departure: Downtown Terminal

3:15 p.m. Departure: Woodmen Road Park & Ride

3:40 p.m. Departure: Monument Park & Ride

5:30 p.m. Arrival at Empower Field at Mile High, Lot A

Fort Collins to Empower Field at Mile High

3:30 p.m. Departure: Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center

3:55 p.m. Departure: Harmony Road Park & Ride

4:10 p.m. Departure: Loveland U.S. 34 Park & Ride

5:30 p.m. Arrival: Empower Field at Mile High, Lot A

Empower Field at Mile High to Colorado Springs

Bustang departs 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game, or when all passengers confirmed by head count

10:30 p.m. Departure: Lot A

12:10 a.m. Arrival: Monument Park & Ride

12:25 a.m. Arrival: Woodmen Road Park & Ride

12:40 a.m. Arrival: Downtown Terminal

12:50 a.m. Arrival: Tejon/Nevada Park & Ride

Empower Field at Mile High to Fort Collins

Bustang departs 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game, or when all passengers confirmed by head count

10:30 p.m. Departure: Lot A

11:45 p.m. Arrival: Loveland U.S. 34 Park & Ride

12 a.m. Arrival: Harmony Road Park & Ride

12:25 a.m. Arrival: Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.ridebustang.com/bustang-to-broncos/.

CDOT will release the regular-season schedule for Bustang to Broncos in early September.

